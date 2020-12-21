WORTH THE DRIVE: Don’t miss the mysteries of the Maya at the Cincinnati Museum Center

The exhibition showcases over 300 original artifacts on loan from Guatemala, each detailing an aspect of the daily life, religion, politics and innovations of the Maya.

Hieroglyphs carved into massive stone slabs, clay and stucco figurines and jade and gold jewelry are among the objects on display.

The Maya flourished in cities of stone carved into the jungles of Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras and El Salvador.

Maya: The Exhibition at the Cincinnati Museum Center explores the Maya civilization. For the first time in the United States, the mysteries of the Maya come to life. With over 300 artifacts, discover how the Maya live on today -- in their inventions that continue to shape our daily lives and in the millions who carry on the Maya tradition in language and lineage. ROYAL BC MUSEUM

Their civilization dates as far back as 3400 B.C. but reached its height in 600 A.D., a period when its population density surpassed every other civilization in the world. Their understanding of science, astronomy and mathematics was equal to or greater than other world cultures, according to the museum.

They studied the stars and developed a calendar more accurate than any other in the world. Their utilization of the number zero opened the door for advanced mathematics. And they introduced the world to chocolate.

The exhibition also includes a section focusing on the archaeological work the University of Cincinnati is doing at Maya sites in Central America.

More information about safety, hours and admission can be found on the museum website at www.cincymuseum.org.