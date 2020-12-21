WORTH THE DRIVE: Don’t miss the mysteries of the Maya at the Cincinnati Museum Center

There’s still time to immerse yourself in an ancient civilization — without leaving southwest Ohio.
The United States debut of “Maya: The Exhibition” has been extended through April 4, 2021, at the Cincinnati Museum Center.
“Never before has such a spectacular set of Maya artifacts traveled to North America,” Dave Duszynski, president of Mercury Museum Services, a subsidiary of Cincinnati Museum Center, said in a release.
“Discoveries of the last 20 years have transformed our understanding of the Maya people, and we’re thankful that Guatemala has shared these amazing national treasures with Cincinnati for a bit longer,” Duszynski said.
The exhibition showcases over 300 original artifacts on loan from Guatemala, each detailing an aspect of the daily life, religion, politics and innovations of the Maya.
Hieroglyphs carved into massive stone slabs, clay and stucco figurines and jade and gold jewelry are among the objects on display.
The Maya flourished in cities of stone carved into the jungles of Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras and El Salvador.
Their civilization dates as far back as 3400 B.C. but reached its height in 600 A.D., a period when its population density surpassed every other civilization in the world. Their understanding of science, astronomy and mathematics was equal to or greater than other world cultures, according to the museum.
They studied the stars and developed a calendar more accurate than any other in the world. Their utilization of the number zero opened the door for advanced mathematics. And they introduced the world to chocolate.
The exhibition also includes a section focusing on the archaeological work the University of Cincinnati is doing at Maya sites in Central America.
More information about safety, hours and admission can be found on the museum website at www.cincymuseum.org.