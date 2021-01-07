WORTH THE DRIVE: Go tobogganing down the tallest and fastest ice chutes in Ohio

To maintain a safe capacity at the tobogganing chutes, guests are required to make a reservation for a specific time and date on the Cleveland MetroPark’s website. Guests are required to make one reservation per person. After making a reservation online, guests will need to buy tickets from the ticket booth at their reserved time.

All-day tickets are $12 per adult and $10 for children 11 years of age and younger. A single ride down the toboggan chute is $6 per person. Private rentals of the chalet and tobogganing facility are available.

Only four riders per toboggan are permitted, and they must be from members of the same party. All riders must be 42 inches tall or taller and are required to wear gloves or mittens that cover their fingertips.

The chalet at Mill Stream Run Reservation in Strongsville will be offering guests a chance to toboggan down the tallest and fastest ice chutes in the state. Credit: KYLE LANZER Credit: KYLE LANZER

During the 2020-2021 toboggan season, the interior of the chalet will remain closed to the public, although concessions will still be available through a carryout window. Facial coverings must be worn by all guests. Social distancing will also be enforced at the facility.

An outdoor fireplace will be available to those who need a quick warmup between ventures down the ice chutes.

WANT TO GO?

What: Tobogganing ice chutes

Where: The chalet at Mill Stream Run Reservation, 16200 Valley Pkwy, Strongsville

When: Now through the first weekend of March on Fridays from 6-9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: All-day tickets are $12 per adult and $10 for children 11 years of age and younger. A single ride down the toboggan chute is $6 per person.

More info: www.clevelandmetroparks.com or on Facebook