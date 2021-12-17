WORTH THE DRIVE: Go tobogganing down the tallest and fastest ice chutes in Ohio

For the past five decades, Cleveland MetroParks has been operating the tallest and fastest toboggan chutes in the state of Ohio.
Tobogganing, or riding on a traditional sled through hills or slopes, has become a popular wintertime activity at the Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation, located in Strongsville. From November through early March, these toboggan chutes are open to visitors of all ages.
At Mill Stream Run Reservation, visitors have the opportunity to repel down a 70-foot vertical drop and travel along 700 feet of ice at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour on toboggans. These toboggan chutes are the tallest and fastest in the state of Ohio and can be enjoyed with or without snow, parks officials say.
From now through the first weekend of March, guests can go tobogganing at Mill Stream Run Reservation on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The chutes are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
To maintain a safe capacity at the tobogganing chutes, guests are required to make a reservation for a specific time and date on the Cleveland MetroPark’s website. Guests are required to make one reservation per person.
All-day tickets are $13 per adult and $11 for children 11 years of age and younger. Only four riders per toboggan are permitted, and they must be from members of the same party. All riders must be 42 inches tall or taller and are required to wear gloves or mittens that cover their fingertips. Gloves will be available for purchase at the ticket booth.
Credit: KYLE LANZER
During the 2021-2022 toboggan season, the interior of the chalet will remain closed to the public, although concessions will still be available through a carryout window.
An outdoor fireplace will be available to those who need a quick warmup between ventures down the ice chutes.
HOW TO GO
What: Tobogganing ice chutes
Where: The chalet at Mill Stream Run Reservation, 16200 Valley Pkwy, Strongsville
When: Now through the first weekend of March on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: All-day tickets are $13 per adult and $11 for children 11 years of age and younger.
More info: www.clevelandmetroparks.com
