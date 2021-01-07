X

WORTH THE DRIVE: Walk through larger-than-life illuminated art displays in Canton

The Canton Light Festival will be taking place throughout January and February.
Credit: Canton Light

Credit: Canton Light

What to Do | Jan 7, 2021
By Ashley Moor

Through February, the city of Canton is hosting a number of large and imaginative illuminated art displays throughout its downtown area.

Every Friday and Saturday night from 6-9 p.m. from now through the end of February, visitors to the downtown area can freely browse a collection of illuminated art displays at eight different locations. The illuminated displays range from innovative light shows to 3D installations.

One of the many light installations that make up the Canton Light Festival, taking place throughout January and February.
One of the many light installations that make up the Canton Light Festival, taking place throughout January and February.

Credit: Canton Light Festival

Credit: Canton Light Festival

Illuminated art displays will be available for viewing at the following locations in downtown Canton:

  • Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton
  • Hall of Fame City Ice Rink, 215 Tuscarawas St. W., Canton
  • Centennial Plaza, 300 Market Ave. N., Canton
  • Arrowhead Vintage & Handmade Goods, 534 Cleveland Ave. NW., Canton
  • Buzzbin, 331 Cleveland Ave. NW., Canton
  • Julz by Alan Rodriguez, 537 Cleveland Ave. NW., Canton
  • Visit Canton, 227 2nd St. NW., Canton
  • Vital Arts, 324 Cleveland Ave. NW., Canton
  • Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave N., Canton

Detailed information about each lights display can be found on Canton Light Festival’s website. Other businesses scattered throughout downtown Canton will also be adding light displays to their front windows throughout the duration of the festival.

Visit Canton's light display at the Canton Light Festival.
Visit Canton's light display at the Canton Light Festival.

Credit: Canton Light Festival

Credit: Canton Light Festival

Visitors unfamiliar with the area can fill out a form on the Canton Light Festival’s website to receive the Illumination Pass via a link delivered to their phone or email. The Illumination Pass is essentially a mobile passport for the smartphone that lists and maps the eight locations involved with the festival. While visiting each art installation, click the “Check-in” button that allows the pass to confirm your geolocation for a more targeted experience.

The Illumination Pass also lists nearby businesses that have extended special deals and discounts throughout the entirety of the festival. To redeem the discount or special offer, present the pass at checkout and click on “Redeem.”

Guests can walk through the various displays at their own pace, and there is no cost for entry.

Each participating location has different rules regarding COVID-19 precautions. Social distancing protocols will be followed and masks are required by all guests who enter Canton’s Cultural Center for the Arts.

WANT TO GO?

What: Canton Light Festival

Where: At various establishments throughout downtown Canton

When: Every Friday and Saturday night from 6-9 p.m. through the end of February

Cost: Free

More info: www.cantonlightfestival.com or on Facebook

