WORTH THE DRIVE: Walk through larger-than-life illuminated art displays in Canton

Detailed information about each lights display can be found on Canton Light Festival’s website. Other businesses scattered throughout downtown Canton will also be adding light displays to their front windows throughout the duration of the festival.

Visit Canton's light display at the Canton Light Festival. Credit: Canton Light Festival Credit: Canton Light Festival

Visitors unfamiliar with the area can fill out a form on the Canton Light Festival’s website to receive the Illumination Pass via a link delivered to their phone or email. The Illumination Pass is essentially a mobile passport for the smartphone that lists and maps the eight locations involved with the festival. While visiting each art installation, click the “Check-in” button that allows the pass to confirm your geolocation for a more targeted experience.

The Illumination Pass also lists nearby businesses that have extended special deals and discounts throughout the entirety of the festival. To redeem the discount or special offer, present the pass at checkout and click on “Redeem.”

Guests can walk through the various displays at their own pace, and there is no cost for entry.

Each participating location has different rules regarding COVID-19 precautions. Social distancing protocols will be followed and masks are required by all guests who enter Canton’s Cultural Center for the Arts.

WANT TO GO?

What: Canton Light Festival

Where: At various establishments throughout downtown Canton

When: Every Friday and Saturday night from 6-9 p.m. through the end of February

Cost: Free

More info: www.cantonlightfestival.com or on Facebook