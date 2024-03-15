10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17

Where: Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: Dayton’s premiere Irish pub hosts Ohio largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration, a two-day party beginning Saturday with the Jameson One Mile Run, DJ Jay Nigro and live music from Love Bomb at 4:30 p.m. and Stranger from 7 to 11 p.m. Festivities begin at 5:30 a.m. Sunday with Breakfast & Guiness and a live remote from the Mix 107.7 morning show. Jameson’s Folly begins live music at 7 a.m. Other performers at this 26th anniversary event include Father Son & Friends, 9 Castle Close, McGovern Irish Dance and Miami Valley Pipes & Drums. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10 for two-day admission, $50 VIP experience

More info: 937-224-7822 or dubpub.com

2. “Hadestown”

When: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15-17

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Live presents the local premiere of “Hadestown,” a musical that intertwines two mythic tales — young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and his wife Persephone — centered on a journey to the underworld and back. The show is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell composed the wonderful, jazz-flavored score.

Cost: $28.50-$149

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. Michael Cavanaugh performs Billy & Elton

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: Michael Cavanaugh presents the Music of Billy Joel and Elton John, an evening dedicated to the songs of two iconic piano-playing singers. Combined Joel and John have sold more 450 million albums worldwide during careers that have endured since the 1960s. Cavanaugh definitely knows the material. The Cleveland native received a Tony Award nomination for singing and playing Joel’s repertoire in the hit Broadway musical “Movin’ Out.” (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $25-$65

More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

4. Dayton Bridal and Wedding Expo

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Meet face-to-face with over 100 of Dayton’s best wedding professionals including photographers, DJs, florists, gown stores, caterers, cakes, rentals and more.

Cost: Free if purchased online or $10 at the door.

More info: www.bridalshowoh-dy.com

5. “Once Upon An Improvised Musical”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16

Where: Black Box Improv Theater, 518 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: TheatreLab Dayton and Black Box Improv Theater collaborate to offer a unique presentation. The first half will be a musical performed by TheatreLab and the second half will be an improvised musical.

Cost $20

More info: daytonblackboximprov.com

6. “One Life”

When: 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 15-17

Where: Neon Movies, 130 E. Fifth St. Dayton

Details: Anthony Hopkins stars in this new World War II-era drama. “British stockbroker Nicholas Winton visits Czechoslovakia in the 1930s and forms plans to assist in the rescue of Jewish children before the onset of World War II, in an operation that came to be known as the Kindertransport.”

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Green Dayton 2024

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: There are plenty of local St. Patrick’s Day traditions. One of the newer events, Green Dayton 2024, has little to do with Ireland or the annual holiday but rather the California punk band known for “Dookie” and “American Idiot.” Level Up Productions presents the fourth St. Patrick’s Day tribute to ‘90s-era Green Day featuring Dayton musicians Justin Roseberry (guitar, vocals), Bruce Hull (bass, vocals) and Brian Hoeflich (drums). Opening the night is Blink 183, a tribute to Blink 182, featuring Zac Pitts (vocals, guitar), Craig Myers (guitar), Adam Bostik (bass) and Mike Wordzmann (drums). Cover starts at 7 p.m. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

8. Kathleen Madigan

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Madigan brings her Potluck Party Tour to town. She has been touring 250 nights a year on the road and has risen from performing in comedy clubs to performing in marquee theaters with sold-out shows.

Cost: $39.75-$59.75

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

9. Bert Kreischer

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15

Where: Wright State Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: The renowned comedian, podcast host, actor and author is extending his Tops Off World Tour to an additional 34 cities across the U.S.

Cost: $25-$111

More info: 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com

10. Duane Malinowski Band

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Where: American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton

Details: The band will perform at the St. Patrick Day Dance. Patrons are invited to dance to favorite ballroom selections.

Cost: $14 for members, $15 for non-members

More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com