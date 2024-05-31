10 great things to do in the Dayton region this week

When: June 1-2; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Downtown Troy and along the great Miami River Levee (1 West Main Street)

Details: The 48th annual festivities celebrating all things strawberry will include strawberry cheesecake, strawberry shortcake, strawberry salsa, strawberry lemon shake ups, strawberry kettle corn, and strawberry Philly cheesesteaks.

Cost: Free

More info: troystrawberryfest.com

2. Dayton Pride 2024

When: May 31-June 1; 6-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Downtown Dayton

Details: Pride festivities begin Friday with Affair on Saint Clair featuring live entertainment, food trucks and beverages. Saturday’s events include the Pride Parade beginning at 11 a.m. at Second Street to Main Street and around the block on First Street down to Patterson Blvd. The Pride Festival will take place from noon until 4 p.m. on Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St.

Cost: Free

More info: daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride

3. “The Kite Runner”

When: Through June 2; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Live and the Human Race Theatre Company present this national tour based on Khaled Hosseini’s beloved, international best-selling novel. Adapted by Matthew Spangler, the play follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Cost: $25.50-$79.50

More info: daytonlive.org

4. An Afternoon With Will Liverman: Opera Star Recital

When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Grammy Award-winning baritone Will Liverman delivers the Dayton Opera Star Recital. Liverman most recently appeared in Metropolitan Opera’s premiere of Anthony Davis’ “X: The Life And Times Of Malcolm X,” and notably opened the Met’s 2021 season as the lead in Terence Blanchard’s acclaimed “Fire Shut Up In My Bones.” His Dayton recital will feature works by Black composers as well as pieces from the traditional classical music canon.

Cost: $5-$88.50

More info: daytonlive.org

5. “Penumbra”

When: May 31-June 1; 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Magnolia Theatre Company concludes its 2023-2024 season with a staged reading of “Penumbra,” a new play by Thelma Virata de Castro. The play “tells the story of Gullie, Osprey, and Ric who are all lost and find their way to the beach and each other. With the help of lunar eclipse water, these lost souls create their own mythology as they seek home and navigate time at the mouth of the San Diego River.” The reading is directed by Countess Winfrey, a member of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. The cast includes Jerry Buck, Amirah Musa, Dominique Owen, Fran Pesch and Ali Thomas. Each performance will be followed by a talkback with the artists and playwright.

Cost: $7.50-$12.50

More info: magnoliatheatrecompany.org

6. The Miami Valley Quilters Guild Quilt Show

When: May 31-June 1; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia,

Details: This event will include over 200 quilts, quilt raffle, quilts of valor, community quilts, quilting fabric scrap bags, on-site machine cleaning and maintenance, and refreshments.

Cost: $5

More info: quiltshowmvqg.com

7. The Music of Green Day

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Philharmonic presents a symphonic tribute to Grammy Award-winning rock band Green Day whose canon includes “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “Basket Case” and “Good Riddance.”

Cost: $5-$88.50

More info: daytonlive.org

8. Annual Mixtape Festival

When: Saturday, June 1. Doors open at 4 p.m. Music begins at 6 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Heartsiq, a queer focused arts and entertainment group, presents its second annual Annual Mixtape Festival featuring queer artists, live musicians, DJs, MCs, vendors and more on multiple stages.

Cost: $12 in advance; 10 Ticket Pack - $100 in advance; $17 at the door.

More info: heartsiq.com

9. Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival

When: June 1-2; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Patricia Allyn Park, 7266 OH-48, Springboro

Details: The 8th annual family-friendly event features music, vendors with Native American style arts and crafts, educational workshops and presentations, and food.

Cost: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/TheOhioValleyIndigenousMusicFestival.com.

10. Touch a Truck

When: Saturday, June 1. Sensory time is 9-10 a.m. Horns and lights will be turned on from 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Drive

Details: Kids are encouraged to check out trucks, construction vehicles, public safety vehicles, fire trucks and big rigs.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-296-2454 or playkettering.org