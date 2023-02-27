10 noteworthy shows to see on area stages in March

March 9-18, TheatreLab Dayton

This Tony-winning satire, poking fun at such musicals as “The Threepenny Opera,” “West Side Story” and “Les Misérables,” concerns a community in crisis dealing with such themes as corruption, politics and the environment. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays. PNC Arts Annex, 4 W. Second St., Dayton. $28-$43. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“God of Carnage”

March 10-19, Dayton Playhouse

Yasmina Reza’s Tony-winning comedy concerns two sets of parents meeting to discuss a playground fight between their two sons. Ultimately the parents lose control. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra

March 11, Arbogast Performing Arts Center

The MVSO salutes some of the most iconic music of the movies. The program is slated to feature “Jurassic Park,” “Schindler’s List,” “Forrest Gump,” “Batman” and “Gladiator” among others. Gem City Ballet will also participate. 7 p.m. at Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy. Tickets start at $15. 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com.

“The Crucible”

March 15 and 19, The Neon

The Neon continues its screenings of productions staged by London’s esteemed National Theatre. Lyndsey Turner directs Arthur Miller’s timeless tale of accusation, betrayal and hysteria wreaking havoc in Salem, Massachusetts. 7 p.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Sunday at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. $12.50. 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com.

Explore Wright State president to lead 2023 Culture Works arts campaign

“On the Town”

March 17-April 8, Wright State University

Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden and Adolph Green’s classic 1944 musical about three sailors on 24-hour shore leave in World War II-era New York City features such tunes as “Come Up to My Place,” “Lonely Town,” “I Can Cook Too” and “Some Other Time.” 8 p.m. March 17, 18, 24, 25, April 7 and April 8; 2 p.m. March 19, 25, 26 and April 8; and 7 p.m. April 6 in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. $15-$25. 937-775-2500 or https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/box-office-and-current-season

“Relativity”

March 17-April 2, Dayton Theatre Guild

Mark St. Germain’s play concerns the mysterious family history of Albert Einstein. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of March 18 at 8 p.m.) and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

“Anastasia”

March 21-26, Dayton Live

Created by the Tony-winning collaborators of “Ragtime,” “Anastasia” is an account of a brave young woman setting out to discover the mystery of her past. Songs include “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $26-$109. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Considering Matthew Shepard”

March 26, Wright State University

In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the death of gay college student Matthew Shepard, Wright State’s Choral Music Program presents Craig Hella Johnson’s gorgeous, Grammy-nominated oratorio honoring Shepard. 4 p.m. in Schuster Hall of the WSU Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. Free admission.

“Little Women: The Musical”

Through March 26, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

This 2005 musical version of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved story of the adventures of the four March sisters features such tunes as “Astonishing,” “The Fire Within Me” and “Days of Plenty.” Matinees are held Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays; Evening performances are held Thursdays through Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $37-$78. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.