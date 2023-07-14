10 restaurants to check out if you’re headed to the Rose in Huber Heights

If you’re headed to the Rose Music Center at The Heights to see the latest concert, here is a list of restaurants, bars and breweries that are worth checking out nearby.

From craft beer and pizza to Mexican food and wings, Huber Heights has plenty of establishments to satisfy any pre or post-concert craving.

Please note this is not a comprehensive list of all restaurants in Huber Heights.

🍴 Warped Wing Brewery & Smokery

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Location: 6602 Executive Blvd.

Details: Located right beside the Rose Music Center, Warped Wing has a vast selection of beers on tap as well as wine, seltzer, hard cider and spirits. Guests can also order specialty cocktails or non-alcoholic options like housemade sodas. If you’re hungry, the brewery has a smokery featuring smoked meats and other food. Guests can eat or drink in their taproom or dog-friendly biergarten positioned on the Rose Music Center side.

For more information, visit www.warpedwing.com/huberheights or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Explore Warped Wing opens in Huber Heights

🍴 TJ Chumps

Location: 7050 Executive Blvd.

Details: Also located right beside the Rose Music Center, TJ Chumps has a large menu with monthly features, starters, burgers, pizza, wings and much more. If you’re looking for a drink, you can choose from beer, wine, cocktails or margaritas.

For more information, visit www.tjchumps.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Explore TJ Chumps to open fifth restaurant in Dayton area

🍴 The Brick Tap & Tavern

Location: 7113 Taylorsville Road

Details: The Brick Tap & Tavern, a family owned and operated bar, features live music, food, drinks and more.

For more information, visit www.bricktapandtavern.com or the establishment’s Facebook page.

🍴 Classic Pizza

Location: 7129 Taylorsville Road

Details: If you’re looking for a thin-crust, square-cut pizza, Classic Pizza is the perfect place in Huber Heights. The restaurant was established in 1976 and offers dine-in and carryout.

For more information, visit the pizza shop’s Facebook page.

🍴 Submarine House

Location: 5376 Taylorsville Road

Details: The first Submarine House opened in 1973 on Brown Street near the University of Dayton. The submarine shop/sports bar and grill concept features grilled and toasted subs, pizza, salads and more.

For more information, visit www.submarinehouse.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

🍴 El Toro

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 8321 Old Troy Pike

Details: El Toro is a family-owned business with 14 Mexican restaurants across the Dayton area. From fajitas, burritos and house specials to street tacos, enchiladas and dinner combinations, El Toro has a large variety of authentic Mexican food.

For more information, visit www.eltorobarandgrill.com.

🍴 Alematic Artisan Ales

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Location: 6182 Chambersburg Road

Details: Alematic Artisan Ales is located in the Huber Center just off Brandt Pike (Ohio 201). The brewery specializes in craft beers, including small-batch ales, lagers and sours, and also makes its own wines and ciders. Customers can also order sandwiches, burgers and pizza. The owners own B-Side Coffee Bar right next door.

For more information, visit www.alematicbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook page.

Explore New coffee bar opens in Huber Heights

🍴 Siam Express

Location: 6118 Chambersburg Road

Details: Siam Express is a Thai restaurant in Huber Heights. Customers can expect appetizers, soup, noodles, stir-fry and curry.

For more information, visit www.siamexpressthai.com.

🍴 Pepe’s Mexican Flavors

Location: 6114 Chambersburg Road

Details: As lovers of Mexican street food, Pepe’s Mexican Flavors features Mexican ice cream and popsicles, gorditas, empanadas and more.

For more information, visit www.pepesmexicanflavors.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

🍴 Roosters

Location: 5571 Merily Way

Details: Founders Bob and Corrine Frick opened the first Roosters in 1988. There are now 30 other restaurant locations in Ohio, nine in Kentucky, one in Indiana and one in West Virginia. Customers can expect boneless and traditional wings with a variety of sauces including Donkey, Hot, Korean BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili, Garlic and Honey BBQ. The restaurant also has pizzas, sandwiches, subs, dumpster fries, wedges or tots and more.

For more information, visit www.roosterswings.com.

The Rose Music Center at The Heights is located at 6800 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights. For more information about the music venue, visit www.rosemusiccenter.com.