10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Where: Throughout downtown Dayton

Details: More than 300 local artists will be featured in performances, demonstrations, a juried art show and more at various venues.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

2. First Friday

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton

Details: This monthly art hop featuring dining, entertainment and shopping deals will include a “Party on the Patio” component in which local restaurants host live performances from 6-8 p.m. Participating restaurants and performers: Gather by Ghostlight at 37 W. Fourth St. will feature acoustic singer and songwriter Miah Qumsieh; Heart Mercantile at 601 E. Fifth St. will feature indie rocker Faye Williams; Lily’s Dayton at 329 E. Fifth St. will host Viva la Strings; and Winans Coffee and Chocolates at 221 N. Patterson Blvd. will feature acoustic singer and songwriter Dan Rivers.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

3. Bacon Fest

When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday Aug. 3

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: The Miami Valley Restaurant Association spotlights bacon in every way possible. There will also be music from Will Freed Band and DV8.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-296-3302 or fraze.com

4. Montgomery County Food Truck Rally

When: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp.

Details: The Dayton Food Truck Association is hosting its first rally. There will be 30 food trucks and 11 other vendors including cottage bakers and art and craft merchants.

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

5. Bluegrass and Brew Festival

When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

Where: Downtown Fairborn

Details: Grammy Award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers headline this event with support from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and The Wayfarers. Numerous food trucks will also be on site.

Cost: Free

More info: bluegrassandbrew.com.

6. British Car Day

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Where: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton

Details: Enjoy a car show, vendors, swap meet, concessions, children’s activities and vendors.

Cost: Free

More info: britishcardaytondayton.com

7. Scythian

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Rousing and raucous, Scythian plays roots music from Celtic, Eastern European and Appalachian traditions with thunderous energy, technical prowess, and storytelling songwriting, beckoning crowds into a barn-dance, rock concert experience.

Cost: Free

More info: levittdayton.org

8. “We’re Doing it ALL Wrong” Opening Reception

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

Where: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton

Details: A variety of important social issues such as women’s rights, homelessness and the environment serve as the contextual foundation for the gallery’s fourth annual “We’re Doing It ALL Wrong” exhibition, which continues through Sept. 28.

Cost: Free

More info: shop.eadgallery.com

9. Small Farm and Food Fest

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Where: Carriage Hill MetroPark, 7850 E. Shull Rd, Huber Heights

Details: The newly opened Carriage Hill Family Farm Trail invites visitors to take a step back to simpler times and explore life on a working farm in the 1880s. The event also features workshops, demonstrations, a pop-up farmers market and more in addition to the unveiling of the new Carriage Hill Family Farm Trail.

Cost: Free

More info: metroparks.org/carriage-hill

10. Fulton Farm Sweet Corn Festival

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4

Where: Fulton Farms, 2393 Ohio 202, Troy

Details: This festival will include live entertainment, local craft vendors, food trucks, children’s play area, fresh produce, corn roast, farm animals and more. A car show will take place on Saturday and the first Sunflower 5K will take place on Sunday.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-335-6983