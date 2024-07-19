10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: July 20-21; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: This comic book convention will feature artists and writers such as Dave Nestler, Lee Xopher and Scott Bachman, and the popular “Star Wars” cosplay group 501st legion.

Cost: $10

More info: 937-333-4700 or gemcitycomiccon.com

2. Dayton Playhouse FutureFest

When: July 19-21; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: This nationally recognized play festival returns to showcase five new previously unproduced plays: “Unabashedly” by Mike Teverbaugh of Los Angeles; “The Four” by Catherine Butterfield of Santa Monica, Calif.; “The Chrysalis” by Joe Ricci of New York City; “The Cure” by Alex Dremann of Philadelphia; and “The Totality of All Things” by Erik Gernand, a Northwestern University professor, who is both a playwright and filmmaker.

Cost: Weekend passes are $100. Tickets for individual plays are $20 and will also be available at the door one hour before each play for $23.

More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.org

Credit: NICOLE RIEGEL Credit: NICOLE RIEGEL

3. “Dandelion”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19; Additional screenings: 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21; and 5:10 p.m. Monday-Thursday July 22-25.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Wright State University motion pictures graduate Nicole Riegel wrote and directed this story concerning Dandelion (KiKi Layne), a struggling singer/songwriter from Cincinnati who accepts a last effort gig at a motorcycle rally in South Dakota, where she meets Casey (Thomas Doherty), a guitarist who walked away from his dream long ago. Along the way, they join forces musically and romantically. Riegel will participate in a Q&A on Friday, July 19 following the 7:30 p.m. screening.

Cost: $8.50-$10.50

More info: neonmovies.com

4. Summer Restaurant Week

When: Beginning Sunday, July 21

Where: Various participating restaurants across the Dayton region.

Details: Get a three-course meal at a discount from participating restaurants. For every meal served at participating restaurants, $1 will be donated to a local charity and the MVRA Education Foundation.

Cost: Varies among restaurants.

More info: dineoutdayton.com

Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

5. Sheryl Underwood

When: July 19-20; 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday and 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., Ste 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: The comedian and co-host of “The Talk” on CBS is expected to reflect on matters of race, politics, sex and life.

Cost: $37-$47

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

6. “The King and I”

When: July 19-21; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: Brian Sharp directs Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical about culture shock, friendship and romance set in the early 1860s. Sarah Viola stars as British schoolteacher Anna Leonowens opposite Adonis Lemke as the King of Siam. Songs include “Hello, Young Lovers,” “Getting to Know You” and “Shall We Dance?” The Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra will be led by Associate Conductor James Johnston.

Cost: $35-$50

More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

7. Brunch at the Brightside

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, July 21

Where: The Brightside Music and Event Center, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: There will be 10 food trucks participating in this event: Home Cooked Vibes, Cruisin Cuisine, Let’s Eat Food Truck, The Food Pitt, Rennys Hennys, Delish, El Bueno Taco, Nourishing Souls Mobile Juice Bar, Jars by Jas, Kerry’s Café alongside cocktails and non alcoholic options from The Brightside. There will also be fresh produce from Regenerate Garden Co and Foxhole Farm. Additionally, The Brightside is hosting Goat Yoga by Goat Country from 10-11 a.m. with an additional ticket and then a free petting zoo for all attendees to enjoy during the food truck rally.

Cost: Free admission

More info: thebrightsidedayton.com

8. Mary, Help of Christians Festival

When: July 19-21; 6-11 p.m. Friday, 2-11 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: 954 N. Maple Avenue, Fairborn

Details: This 51st annual event includes a $2,000 raffle, live bands, food, beer, wine, games and vendors.

Cost: Free

More info: mhcparish.com

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

9. Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 19

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The two-time Grammy-winning artist, who has been performing for more than 40 years, will bring his unique blend of New Orleans funk, reggae, world, blues and zydeco music to the stage.

Cost: Free

More info: levittdayton.org

10. SICSA Garage Sale

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, July 19

Where: 2600 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Details: Shop an array of new and gently used items while supporting pets in need. All proceeds from the sale benefit SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-294-6505 ext. 46 or sicsa.org