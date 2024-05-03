10 things to do in the Dayton area this weekend

A Disney blockbuster, a riveting local premiere play, multiple community-oriented events, and a chance to support downtown Dayton businesses are among top events to keep on your radar this weekend.
1. Disney’s “The Lion King”
When: Through May 12; 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays.
Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: The critically acclaimed, Tony Award-winning, visually stunning spectacle includes such familiar tunes as “Circle of Life,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “Hakuna Matata.”
Cost: $44.50-$175
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
2. First Friday
When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 3
Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton
Details: This monthly art hop spotlighting downtown Dayton businesses offer special dining, shopping and entertainment deals.
Cost: Free
More info: downtowndayton.org
3. A World A’Fair
When: May 3-5; 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia
Details: Visit booths representing more than 30 countries including China, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Guam and more to try cuisine or experience their culture.
Cost: One-day package is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children. Three-day package is $18 for adults, $12 for seniors and children. Parking is $5 (cash only)
More info: aworldafair.org
4. Party at the Plaza
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3
Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Details: The first Party at the Plaza event of the season, set to take place prior to the Dayton Dragons taking on the West Michigan Whitecaps, is centered around the theme “Wild in Water Street District,” featuring a special appearance from Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and the Madison Mohawk Steel Drum Band. Additional family-friendly activations include inflatables, the Dragons Green Team, Roofman, Pedal Wagon tours throughout Water Street District, raffle giveaways and more.
Cost: Free
More info: waterstreetdayton.com
Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY
Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY
5. “Peerless”
When: Through May 12; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday
Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Marya Spring Cordes skillfully directs the Human Race Theatre Company’s outstanding local premiere of Jiehae Park’s funny, edgy and dark contemporary spin on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” that examines the cutthroat world of high school during college admissions. Dinithi Fernando (M) and Palini Sunkara (L) deliver fantastic breakthrough portrayals of scheming, fast-talking siblings who will stop at nothing to claim their spot at a prestigious college. In the final minutes of this riveting experience, intentionally programmed to broaden the Race beyond its core audience, Cordes, greatly assisted by lighting designer John Rensel, fashions one of the most thrilling, jaw-dropping effects ever produced at the Loft.
Cost: $20-$53
More info: 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
6. Peter Mulvey
When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 3
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Dayton has been a regular tour stop for Peter Mulvey since the mid-1990s when he was supporting early albums like “Brother Rabbit Speaks” (1992) and “Rapture” (1995). The Milwaukee-based singer-songwriter’s latest offering is “More Notes From Elsewhere,” a collection of live recordings released in January. A new single, “Comedian,” was released on March 29. Tod Weidner and Rich Reuter will also perform on Friday. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $15 in advance, $18 day of show
More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com
7. Dayton Taco Fest
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 4
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Enjoy an assortment of tacos from traditional to modern served by numerous vendors.
Cost: Free admission
More info: yellowcabfoodtrucks.com/tacofest
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO TY GREENLEES
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO TY GREENLEES
8. Achilles Tenderloin
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville
Details: Achilles Tenderloin is the musical project of Richmond, Indiana folk blues musician Joe Augustin. He not only lived in Dayton while attending Sinclair Community College but also recorded his last two albums in the Gem City. “Tincture For Trouble” from 2023 was recorded at Reel Love Recording Company with Patrick Himes. Achilles Tenderloin performs with Sadbox and Radar. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $5
More info: 937-829-4874 or hiddengemdayton.com
9. Derby Day!
When: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, May 4
Where: 510 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton’s Oregon District
Details: The Oregon District Business Association presents the sixth annual Derby Day celebrated in conjunction with the Kentucky Derby. Highlights of this family-friendly event includes the Race of the Weiners (Dachsunds) beginning at 2 p.m., a “Star Wars” costume contest at 3 p.m.. and a hot dog eating contest at 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: theoregondistrict.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
10. Dayton Music Club
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5
Where: Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville
Details: Dayton Music Club honors the recipients of its Youth Scholarship Awards with its annual Scholarship Benefit Recital. Performers include Kenneth Christman (viola’amore) with Sally Christman (piano) and Mary Jo Johnson (violin) and Gail Lilite (piano). Each year, DMC awards $10,000 in scholarships to students in grades 7 through 12. This year’s three top winners, Noah Hahn (flute), Vivian Chang (violin) and Mason Duan (piano), will also perform. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: Free. Donations will be accepted.
More info: 937-297-0463 or daytonmusicclub.org
About the Author