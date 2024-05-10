10 things to do in the Dayton area this weekend

A dazzling blockbuster, a fun car show, an informative housing tour, and concerts incorporating Motown and Mozart are among events to keep in mind this weekend.
1. Disney’s “The Lion King”
When: Through May 12; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: The national tour of this Tony Award-winning, visually stunning spectacle is an outstanding showcase across the board. Peter Hargrave’s villainous yet emotionally relatable Scar, Gerald Ramey’s lovingly authoritative Mufasa, Nick Cordileone’s wonderfully comedic Timon, and Khalifa White’s regal, physical Nala are among principal standouts. The majestic, eye-popping and tear-jerking pageantry of “Circle of Life,” extraordinarily conceived by director/designer Julie Taymor, remains one of the best opening numbers in musical theatre history. Don’t miss it.
Cost: $44.50-$175
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
2. 19th Annual Brits At the Museum Car Show
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 11
Where: In front of the British Transportation Museum, with the street closed off at 321 Hopeland St., Dayton
Details: Registration of cars, limited to the first 100, begins at 10 a.m. with judging at 1 p.m. for awards. People’s choice voting is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. “A Dr. Who Lookalike Contest and a Best Mini TARDIS Model or Figurine Contest will be featured this year,” said Pete Stroble, museum president. Burgers and brats will be available for purchase. Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream will be free while supplies last.
Cost: Free
More info: britishtransportationmuseum.org
3. Magic of Motown
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Moxie Events presents The Magic of Motown, complete with singing, choreography and period costumes. The concert features 15 vocalists backed by a six-piece band presenting a repertoire of hits popularized by the Temptations, Diana Ross & the Supremes, Marvin Gaye and other acts from the roster of Berry Gordy’s Detroit R&B label. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $42.50-$72.50
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
4. Downtown Housing Tour
When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 11
Where: Various locations in downtown Dayton
Details: This open house-style tour provides an opportunity for guests to see why downtown’s real estate market is in-demand, particularly with hundreds of new units under construction. Start at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., or at any of the participating stops on the tour. The tour will also feature “Resident Experts” prepared to ask any questions about what it’s like to live downtown.
Cost: Free
More info: downtowndayton.org
5. “Peerless”
When: Through May 12; 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Marya Spring Cordes skillfully directs the Human Race Theatre Company’s outstanding local premiere of Jiehae Park’s funny, edgy and dark contemporary spin on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” that examines the cutthroat world of high school during college admissions. Dinithi Fernando (M) and Palini Sunkara (L) deliver fantastic breakthrough portrayals of scheming, fast-talking siblings who will stop at nothing to claim their spot at a prestigious college. Excellent supporting roles are delivered by vibrantly kooky Sydney Freihofer as the prophesying, Witch-esque Dirty Girl and inquisitive Preppy Girl, an endearing Matthew Shanahan as vulnerable prey D/D’s Brother, and Dominque Owen as M’s cool BF. In the final minutes of this riveting experience, intentionally programmed to broaden the Human Race audience beyond its core demographic, Cordes, greatly assisted by lighting designer John Rensel, fashions one of the most thrilling, jaw-dropping effects ever produced at the Loft.
Cost: $20-$53
More info: 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org
6. Better Anyway
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: After a pair of EPs, Springfield-based pop-punk band Better Anyway is releasing its biggest statement yet with the album “To Love Again.” It was released last week by Dayton-based Blind Rage Records, a retail shop and indie imprint. The local band celebrates the new release at Yellow Cab Tavern. Level Up Productions presents the show, which also features performances by Moira x Tino, You Vs Yesterday and Ace Slite. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day of show
More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com
7. Gospel Jazz Brunch
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 11
Where: Sinclair Community College, Building 12, 444 W. Third St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. presents a gospel jazz brunch titled “Sounds for the Soul: Celebrating a Mother’s Love.”
Cost: $60
More info: Email dstdaytonalumnae@gmail.org
8. “On Golden Pond”
When: Through May 19; 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Actor’s Theatre Fairborn, 23 E. Main St., Fairborn
Details: Brian Sharp directs Charles Larkowski and Pam McGinnis in the legendary roles of elderly Maine couple Norman and Ethel Thayer in Ernest Thompson’s heartwarming, tear-jerking dramedy.
Cost: $17.50
More info: actorstheatrefairborn.org
9. Bach Society of Dayton
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 12
Where: Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering
Details: Bach Society of Dayton’s 22nd season (”The Paths of Visionaries”) concludes with Mozart’s “Mass in C Minor.” This choral concert features guest soloists Minnita Daniel-Cox, Andrea Chenoweth Wells, Daniel Weeks and Kenneth Shaw. Concertmaster Youjin Na leads the guest orchestra. Neal Gittleman, artist director and conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, will present a concert preview at 3 p.m. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $30 adults, $25 active military, $20 students, free children 12 and younger
More info: 937-294-2224 or bachsocietyofdayton.org
10. “Portals”
When: 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, May 11
Where: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, 840 Germantown St., Dayton
Details: Alfred Taylor’s latest art show, “Portals,” features an innovative incorporation of augmented reality (AR). He describes the show as “a journey into the intersection of creativity and technology, showcasing the limitless possibilities of both mediums.”
Cost: Free
More info: Email alfred.c.taylor@outlook.com
