10-year-old Dayton dancer returns to ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ today

Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros. Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Before Bugg busted a move to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” she had some words of encouragement for her fans.

“Believe in yourself,” she said. “Don’t let nobody hold you down. You’re strong. You’re beautiful.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WBDT/CW in the Dayton area.

For more information, visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.