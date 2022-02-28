Hamburger icon
12 artists awarded grants to create arts projects in Dayton in 2022

Countess Winfrey soars through the air in DCDC's presentation of "The Littlest Angel."

Credit: MICHAEL GREEN

By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Twelve artists from across Montgomery County have been chosen to create original productions, exhibitions and more in 2022 courtesy of a grant program funded by the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District (MCACD) and administered by Culture Works.

The independent grant panel that reviews applications and makes funding recommendations awarded $34,163 to this year’s artists for projects happening now through the end of December.

“Montgomery County is proud to support the development and growth of artists who contribute to the quality of life in our community,” said Matt Dunn, MCACD executive director, in a release. “These artists could live anywhere to practice their craft and create their work, yet they make the Dayton area their home and we are better because of it.”

“The Dayton Region is home to a vibrant, collaborative and generous community of artists,” said Lisa Hanson, president and CEO of Culture Works, in a release. “Our community benefits immensely from local artists’ creativity and vision, and we’re proud to work alongside Montgomery County to invest in their continued growth.”

The 2022 Artist Opportunity Grant Recipients:

Shaunn Baker, Filmmaker

D. Tristan Cupp, Puppetry and Theatre Artist

Linda Hart, Painter

Shelley Jagow, Musician, Conductor and Educator

Jesse Ly, Photographer

Sarah Maxwell, Painter

Josh Merritt, Glass Artist

Amy Powell, Photographer

Danielle Rante, Visual Artist

Kameron ELIJAH Seabrook, Hip-Hop Artist

Misty Thomas-Trout, Graphic Designer

Countess Winfrey, Dancer and Choreographer

Upcoming projects from the artists include: Cupp’s use of puppetry to create a theatrical production inspired by “The Peace of Wild Things,” a poem by Dayton Literary Peace Prize honoree Wendell Berry; Maxwell creating a body of work using paintings of endangered animals to convey the experience of having dyslexia; Thomas-Trout expanding the reach of her “Atlas of Dayton Herald,” which educates readers on the inequities that have shaped local neighborhoods; and Seabrook creating an album with Billboard charting producer Tyrice Jones.

“This production will help increase hope in our community by creating a visual opportunity for public reflection on the relationship between peace and nature,” said Cupp, in a release.

“I believe in this city,” Seabrook said, in a release. “I believe in its people, and I believe in the community that raised me here. Musical expression is simply the messenger of choice.”

For more information about this year’s grantees, visit cultureworks.org. Culture Works also plans to share ongoing updates about their projects through social media.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

