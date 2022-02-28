12 artists awarded grants to create arts projects in Dayton in 2022

Shaunn Baker, Filmmaker

D. Tristan Cupp, Puppetry and Theatre Artist

Linda Hart, Painter

Shelley Jagow, Musician, Conductor and Educator

Jesse Ly, Photographer

Sarah Maxwell, Painter

Josh Merritt, Glass Artist

Amy Powell, Photographer

Danielle Rante, Visual Artist

Kameron ELIJAH Seabrook, Hip-Hop Artist

Misty Thomas-Trout, Graphic Designer

Countess Winfrey, Dancer and Choreographer

Upcoming projects from the artists include: Cupp’s use of puppetry to create a theatrical production inspired by “The Peace of Wild Things,” a poem by Dayton Literary Peace Prize honoree Wendell Berry; Maxwell creating a body of work using paintings of endangered animals to convey the experience of having dyslexia; Thomas-Trout expanding the reach of her “Atlas of Dayton Herald,” which educates readers on the inequities that have shaped local neighborhoods; and Seabrook creating an album with Billboard charting producer Tyrice Jones.

“This production will help increase hope in our community by creating a visual opportunity for public reflection on the relationship between peace and nature,” said Cupp, in a release.

“I believe in this city,” Seabrook said, in a release. “I believe in its people, and I believe in the community that raised me here. Musical expression is simply the messenger of choice.”

For more information about this year’s grantees, visit cultureworks.org. Culture Works also plans to share ongoing updates about their projects through social media.