17 family-friendly fall activities from pumpkin picking to hayrides to enjoy the season

“As I’ve gotten older, it has become even more important to carry on mom and dad’s dream,” she said. “We have the ability to be a part of people’s fall memories and that is so important to us.”

A visit to Irons Fruit Farm in Lebanon has been a tradition for the Manning family of Dayton for more than two decades. From infants and toddlers to high school and now college-aged students, daughters Rachel and Madelyn have been part of the fall fun at the Lebanon farm.

“It’s not commercialized,” mom Melissa Manning said. “It’s very homey – a true family farm.”

Families who want to create their own priceless memories don’t have to look very far to find the perfect spot for a weekend of “a-maze-ing” fall fun. Many local farms have a full slate of activities available from pick-your-own pumpkins and corn mazes to hayrides and farm animal encounters. And, of course, there are plenty of tasty fall treats to enjoy from apple cider to apple cider doughnuts.

FALL FAMILY FUN

1. Brown’s Family Farm Market 🌽🌽

Where: 11620 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

Details: Fall Family Fun Weekends include a variety of free activities at the farm that has been family owned and operated for more than three decades. Explore the Tiny Town Play Village or meander through the crazy maze, corn maze or straw maze. Experience authentic farm life by visiting farm animals and climbing onto a real combine. Don’t miss the market stocked with caramel apples, cider and fudge.

Info: Visit www.brownsfarmmarket.com or Facebook.

2. Brumbaugh Fruit and Fun Farm 🎃🎃

Where: 6420 Arcanum-Hollansburg Road, Arcanum

Details: From Monster Mountain to the Kinda Kooky Korn Maze to the Rug Rat Tunnel, fun and fruit are in abundance this time of year. The once small family orchard now welcomes numerous families for hayrides and pumpkin picking, delicious desserts and a day a of fun.

Info: Visit www.brumbaughfruitfarm.com.

3. Burwinkel Farms 🌻🌻

Where: 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross

Details: Established in 1918, Burwinkel Farms has ramped up its fall offerings in recent years and the sunflower walking path is a favorite location for photo shoots. One price ($10) includes a hayride, pumpkin, sunflower and an afternoon of activities including two corn mazes, straw tunnel and a Halloween scavenger hunt.

Info: Visit www.burwinkelfarms.com or Facebook.

4. Fulton Farms 🎃🎃

Where: 2393 OH-202, Troy

Details: For more than half a century, Fulton Farms has been synonymous with fresh produce, but the Troy mainstay also offers family fun with hayrides, pumpkins, a barn yard and Fulton’s Castle during Fall on the Farm. Prices vary by activity.

Info: Visit www.fultonfarms.com or Facebook.

5. Irons Fruit Farm 🍎🍎

Where: 1640 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon

Details: The fourth-generation farm is known for its fresh-picked produce, but the apple fritters and cinnamon-cider doughnuts are definite crowd pleasers. Fall means loading up the wagons and taking a ride to pick the perfect pumpkin. Or try to master the challenging 12-acre corn maze.

Info: Call 513-932-2853 or visit www.ironsfruitfarm.com.

6. Kleather’s Pumpkin Patch 🎃🎃

Where: 90 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: There are pumpkins aplenty as well as a pumpkin carriage – ideal for photos – at the family business that has been a Springboro mainstay for close to half a century. Kleather’s is all about collaboration as their many local vendors – like AChilders Cake Pops and Frosted Firehouse Cookies – are a delicious addition to the farm’s offerings.

Info: Visit Kleather’s Pumpkin Patch on Facebook.

7. Lucas Brothers Fall Festival 🌻🌻

Where: 3229 Ferry Road, Bellbrook

Details: Wristband admission ($13) includes a full day of fun – hayrides, pumpkins, corn mazes, barrel train rides, sunflower patch and more. You can find plenty of produce to purchase and food trucks will also be onsite throughout the run of the Fall Festival.

Info: Visit www.lucasbrosfarms.com or Facebook.

8. Majestic Nursery and Gardens 🎃🎃

Where: 2100 Preble County Line Road, West Alexandria

Info: Fall fun is plentiful at the family farm including the Amazing Maze with an optional treasure hunt. Complete the treasure hunt and win a mini pumpkin. There are also plenty of pumpkins to choose from with nearly 45 different types of pumpkins, squash and gourds available to purchase. Visit the free petting zoo and the children’s play area.

Info: Visit https://majesticnurseryandgardens.com.

9. Niederman Family Farm 🌽🌽

Where: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Township

Details: One ticket ($15 online) is good for a full day of fun on the farm with hayrides, corn maze, kids play area, climbing web and farmer’s obstacle course. Spend some quality time with the farm animals or relax around the community bonfire pit. Try your hand at tug-o-war or tetherball or just enjoy hot cider or a unicorn slush. Pumpkins and other seasonal favorites are available at the farm market.

Info: Visit https://niedermanfamilyfarm.com/ to purchase tickets.

10. Peifer Orchards 🎃🎃

Where: 4590 US 68 N., Yellow Springs

Details: Hunt for the perfect pumpkin at the family-owned Yellow Springs farm seven days a week throughout fall. Some varieties of U-pick apples are often still available through October on weekends. Stop by the market for local honey, Ohio maple syrup or fresh-pressed cider.

Info: Crop reports and additional information at www.peiferorchards.com.

11. Schappacher Farms; Pumpkins and Farm Market 🎃🎃

Where: 3068 W. State Route 73, Wilmington

Details: With six pumpkin patches, it’s easy to find what you are looking for, but there is more to the family-owned farm than pumpkins as they offer a free corn maze and free hayrides. Check out the pumpkin slingshot or pet some adorable farm animals. Don’t miss the fresh apple cider, hand-dipped caramel apples or miniature apple spice donuts.

Info: Visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/schappacherfarms/.

12. Sizemore Farm 🍎🍎

Where: 7603 Upper Miamisburg Road, Miamisburg

Details: Find the perfect pumpkin, pack up a back of fresh apples and enjoy an apple cider slushie while the little ones enjoy a dragon wagon ride. Load up the whole family for a hayride or browse through Nana Pam’s antique barn.

Info: Visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/fallpumpkinsizemorefarm/.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

13. Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow 🎃🎃

Where: Stoddard Avenue hill behind Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, in the Grafton Hill neighborhood

Details: This free event features nearly 1000 uniquely carved jack-o-lanterns. There will also be a variety of food trucks. The festive glow will be held place Monday, Oct. 24 and Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Info: Visit https://www.graftonhill.org/

14. Tom’s Maze and Pumpkin Farm 🎃🎃

Where: 4881 Germantown-Liberty Road, Germantown

Details: For 25 years, Tom’s Maze has been providing “a-maze-ing” fun. The Germantown mainstay has been recognized as one of the Top 10 corn mazes in Ohio by Best Things Ohio. The challenge includes finding 12 puzzle pieces located throughout the maze at roadside mailboxes. Take a ride on Tom’s Pumpkin Train Ride or make a night of it with a campfire reservation.

Info: Visit https://tomsmaze.com/ or Facebook.

15. VanDemark Farm 🌽🌽

Where: 2401 S. VanDemark Road, Sidney

Details: Home of the Lost Land Corn Maze, VanDemark Farm is known for its extreme outdoor fun including ziplines and the giant swing. Fall fun season includes $12 bracelet purchase includes admission to the corn maze, unlimited MiniGolf, a hayride, the petting zoo, BarnYard PlayZone, and bonfire ($12).

Info: Visit www.vandemarkfarm.com.

Explore 10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

16. Windmill Farm Market 🍎🍎

Where: 1454 E. State Route 73, Springboro

Details: Spooktacular 2022 is fun for the entire family with an all-inclusive ticket ($15) that includes the adventure hayride, pumpkin bounce pad, cornstalk tunnel, play areas and farm animals. The popular 30-minute hayride includes educational information about how pumpkins survive and grow, views of the farm’s animals and a pumpkin. Check out the farm market for kettle corn, caramel apples, apple cider slush or other seasonal delicacies.

Info: Visit www.windmillfarmmarket.com.

Credit: Staff Photo by Barbara J. Perenic Credit: Staff Photo by Barbara J. Perenic

17. Young’s Jersey Dairy 🎃🎃

Where: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

Details: Pick-your-own pumpkins, explore Cowvin’s Corn Maze and enjoy wagon rides. Fall Farm Pumpkin Fun – complete with seasonal baked goods and homemade pumpkin and cinnamon ice creams – runs through Oct. 30.

Info: Visit www.youngsdairy.com or Facebook.