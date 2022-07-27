18th annual Dayton Music Fest returns in October

“We love our Downtown Dayton music scene and the proximity of the Yellow Cab and Blind Bob’s and staggering of band start times means you can walk back and forth and catch every single act if you wanted to,” Peters said. “Both venues are in the DORA district too. So, you could even catch a drink on the way as you walk to the venues.”

Two-day weekend tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at doors. Single day tickets will be available at doors on Friday and Saturday for $15.

Blind Bob’s is located at 430 E. Fifth Street. Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth Street.

More information about Dayton Music Fest can be found at https://www.facebook.com/daytonmusicfest/ and tickets are available at https://ten-high-productions.square.site

Schedule of Events

Friday, Oct 21 - Blind Bob’s

MC Cooley the Curator - 7pm

Yuppie - 8:15pm

SKRT - 9:05pm

K. Carter - 9:55pm

Flam Feeva - 10:45

Rattlesnake Venom Trip - 12am

Friday, Oct 21 - Yellow Cab Tavern

Songwriters in the Round - 6pm Cory Breth, Mike Bankhead, Dave Berry, Eric Cassidy, Harold Hensley

XL 427 - 8pm

1984 Draft - 8:50pm

Age Nowhere - 9:40pm

Bribing Senators - 10:30pm

Amber Hargett & The Who’s Who - 11:30pm

Explore 8 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Saturday, Oct 22 - Blind Bob’s

MC Cooley the Curator - 7pm

Viceroy Kings - 8:15pm

Brother O’ Brother - 9:05pm

C. Wright’s Parlour Tricks - 9:55pm

The Raging Nathans - 10:45pm

Haunting Souls - 12:00am

Saturday, Oct 22 - Yellow Cab Tavern

Songwriters in the Round - 6pm, Denny Cottle, Ward Son, David Payne, Nautical Theme, Sharon lane

The Filthy Heathens - 8pm

Paige Beller - 8:50pm

Gran Gran - 9:40pm

Heather Redman & The Reputation - 10:30pm

The Mulchmen - 11:30pm