dayton logo
    X

    18th annual Dayton Music Fest returns in October

    Patrons attend the Dayton Music Fest, which returns Oct. 21 and 22 at Blind Bob's and Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

    Combined ShapeCaption
    Patrons attend the Dayton Music Fest, which returns Oct. 21 and 22 at Blind Bob's and Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

    What to Know
    By
    19 minutes ago

    The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s and Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton.

    Organizers are planning an event that particularly assembles legacy bands with new and contemporary acts.

    “It’s been exciting seeing how this year’s lineup has come together,” said Nathan Peters, Dayton Music Fest organizer, in a release. “From some amazing Dayton reunions, to getting Haunting Souls who haven’t played with this original lineup since 1989, and to work with some of our favorite acts that are up and coming today, this will be an incredible year for Dayton Music Fest!”

    Combined ShapeCaption
    Dayton Music Fest will feature 20 bands, MCs, hip hop artists and DJs over two nights. CONTRIBUTED

    Credit: CONTRIBUTED

    Dayton Music Fest will feature 20 bands, MCs, hip hop artists and DJs over two nights. CONTRIBUTED

    Credit: CONTRIBUTED

    Combined ShapeCaption
    Dayton Music Fest will feature 20 bands, MCs, hip hop artists and DJs over two nights. CONTRIBUTED

    Credit: CONTRIBUTED

    Credit: CONTRIBUTED

    The lineup includes 20 bands along with MCs, hip hop artists and DJs. Both nights will begin with five “Songwriters in the Round” at Yellow Cab Tavern at 6 p.m. Full bands start at each venue around 8 p.m.

    “We love our Downtown Dayton music scene and the proximity of the Yellow Cab and Blind Bob’s and staggering of band start times means you can walk back and forth and catch every single act if you wanted to,” Peters said. “Both venues are in the DORA district too. So, you could even catch a drink on the way as you walk to the venues.”

    Two-day weekend tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at doors. Single day tickets will be available at doors on Friday and Saturday for $15.

    Blind Bob’s is located at 430 E. Fifth Street. Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth Street.

    More information about Dayton Music Fest can be found at https://www.facebook.com/daytonmusicfest/ and tickets are available at https://ten-high-productions.square.site

    ExploreFriday at Levitt: Latin-infused band Incendio makes Dayton debut

    Schedule of Events

    Friday, Oct 21 - Blind Bob’s

    MC Cooley the Curator - 7pm

    Yuppie - 8:15pm

    SKRT - 9:05pm

    K. Carter - 9:55pm

    Flam Feeva - 10:45

    Rattlesnake Venom Trip - 12am

    Friday, Oct 21 - Yellow Cab Tavern

    Songwriters in the Round - 6pm Cory Breth, Mike Bankhead, Dave Berry, Eric Cassidy, Harold Hensley

    XL 427 - 8pm

    1984 Draft - 8:50pm

    Age Nowhere - 9:40pm

    Bribing Senators - 10:30pm

    Amber Hargett & The Who’s Who - 11:30pm

    Explore8 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

    Saturday, Oct 22 - Blind Bob’s

    MC Cooley the Curator - 7pm

    Viceroy Kings - 8:15pm

    Brother O’ Brother - 9:05pm

    C. Wright’s Parlour Tricks - 9:55pm

    The Raging Nathans - 10:45pm

    Haunting Souls - 12:00am

    Saturday, Oct 22 - Yellow Cab Tavern

    Songwriters in the Round - 6pm, Denny Cottle, Ward Son, David Payne, Nautical Theme, Sharon lane

    The Filthy Heathens - 8pm

    Paige Beller - 8:50pm

    Gran Gran - 9:40pm

    Heather Redman & The Reputation - 10:30pm

    The Mulchmen - 11:30pm

    Combined ShapeCaption
    18th annual Dayton Music Fest will be held Oct. 21-22 at Blind Bob's and Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

    Credit: CONTRIBUTED

    18th annual Dayton Music Fest will be held Oct. 21-22 at Blind Bob's and Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

    Credit: CONTRIBUTED

    Combined ShapeCaption
    18th annual Dayton Music Fest will be held Oct. 21-22 at Blind Bob's and Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

    Credit: CONTRIBUTED

    Credit: CONTRIBUTED

    In Other News
    1
    Friday at Levitt: Latin-infused band Incendio makes Dayton debut
    2
    Dayton Air Show ready to soar this weekend: What to know before you go
    3
    Germanfest Picnic returns to Dayton’s historic St. Anne’s Hill district...
    4
    2 businesses join as one-stop shop for sustainability, ethical choices...
    5
    Summer Restaurant Week: Tell us about your favorite experience

    About the Author

    Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

    © 2022 Dayton.com.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top