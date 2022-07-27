18th annual Dayton Music Fest returns in October

The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s and Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton.
Organizers are planning an event that particularly assembles legacy bands with new and contemporary acts.
“It’s been exciting seeing how this year’s lineup has come together,” said Nathan Peters, Dayton Music Fest organizer, in a release. “From some amazing Dayton reunions, to getting Haunting Souls who haven’t played with this original lineup since 1989, and to work with some of our favorite acts that are up and coming today, this will be an incredible year for Dayton Music Fest!”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The lineup includes 20 bands along with MCs, hip hop artists and DJs. Both nights will begin with five “Songwriters in the Round” at Yellow Cab Tavern at 6 p.m. Full bands start at each venue around 8 p.m.
“We love our Downtown Dayton music scene and the proximity of the Yellow Cab and Blind Bob’s and staggering of band start times means you can walk back and forth and catch every single act if you wanted to,” Peters said. “Both venues are in the DORA district too. So, you could even catch a drink on the way as you walk to the venues.”
Two-day weekend tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at doors. Single day tickets will be available at doors on Friday and Saturday for $15.
Blind Bob’s is located at 430 E. Fifth Street. Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth Street.
More information about Dayton Music Fest can be found at https://www.facebook.com/daytonmusicfest/ and tickets are available at https://ten-high-productions.square.site
Schedule of Events
Friday, Oct 21 - Blind Bob’s
MC Cooley the Curator - 7pm
Yuppie - 8:15pm
SKRT - 9:05pm
K. Carter - 9:55pm
Flam Feeva - 10:45
Rattlesnake Venom Trip - 12am
Friday, Oct 21 - Yellow Cab Tavern
Songwriters in the Round - 6pm Cory Breth, Mike Bankhead, Dave Berry, Eric Cassidy, Harold Hensley
XL 427 - 8pm
1984 Draft - 8:50pm
Age Nowhere - 9:40pm
Bribing Senators - 10:30pm
Amber Hargett & The Who’s Who - 11:30pm
Saturday, Oct 22 - Blind Bob’s
MC Cooley the Curator - 7pm
Viceroy Kings - 8:15pm
Brother O’ Brother - 9:05pm
C. Wright’s Parlour Tricks - 9:55pm
The Raging Nathans - 10:45pm
Haunting Souls - 12:00am
Saturday, Oct 22 - Yellow Cab Tavern
Songwriters in the Round - 6pm, Denny Cottle, Ward Son, David Payne, Nautical Theme, Sharon lane
The Filthy Heathens - 8pm
Paige Beller - 8:50pm
Gran Gran - 9:40pm
Heather Redman & The Reputation - 10:30pm
The Mulchmen - 11:30pm
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
About the Author