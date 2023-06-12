2 Dayton restaurants temporarily closed: What we know

The Brunch Club, a popular Dayton restaurant serving up homemade breakfast, brunch and lunchtime favorites, is closed until further notice, according to a sign posted on the establishment’s door.

“Due to ongoing staffing issues, we will be closed until further notice,” the sign reads. “Thank you and we hope to see you soon!”

Owner Jim Vari told Dayton.com on June 6 the sign was posted May 27 after three employees were no call, no shows.

He confirmed plans to reopen with an expected date of June 20.

The restaurant is typically open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit www.thebrunchclubdayton.com.

Tank’s Bar & Grill 🍔

Since opening in 1987 in the former home of Walnut Hills Bar, Tank’s Bar & Grill has become an iconic Dayton institution.

The restaurant is closed as it transitions to new ownership, according to a June 7 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“New owners love Tank’s history and want to preserve and make it even better,” the post stated. “Watch this page for the announcement! Thanks to our new and loyal customers!”

Dayton.com reached out to Tank’s via Facebook. The previous owner and new owners are not ready to discuss the transition at this time.

For more information, visit www.tanksbarandgrill.com or the establishment’s Facebook page.