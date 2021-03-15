2 mothers, 2 deaths: The impact of Black baby mortality in the Dayton area

In 2009, Beasley went into labor 24 weeks into her pregnancy and gave birth to Keasha — a beautiful but frail girl weighing 1.5 pounds. Eleven months later, after Keasha’s breathing tube accidentally came out and the young mom tried frantically but couldn’t get the tube back in, she made the difficult decision to take Keasha off life support and the baby died in her mother’s arms.

In 2016, Alston gave birth to her fourth child, a healthy girl named Shiloh. She was happy and healthy. Until one morning, when Shiloh was 3 weeks old, her parents woke up and found her in her crib not breathing.

For reasons that are not well understood, Black and other nonwhite babies are more likely to die from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, as Shiloh did.