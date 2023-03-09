2023 Battle of the Bartenders winners announced

It’s the third win for Wheat Penny and the first for this team.

The staff joins an impressive list of past Battle of the Bartenders winners:

2020: Roland Eliason, The Winds “Gold Blooded”

2019: Carolyn Porter, Wheat Penny “Dutchess of Earl”

2018: Brock McKibben, Wheat Penny " Merchant’s Wife”

2017: Bill Castro, El Meson “Tamiami Miami”

2016: Nikolaus Hunt, Coco’s Bistro “Coco’s Ruby Slipper”

2015: Amber Brady, Lily’s Bistro “Rosemary’s Babee”

2014: Dustin Wade, Meadowlark “The Root of All Evil”

The People’s Choice prize went to an equally tasty winner...

The cocktail from Smiths’ Boathouse restaurant in Troy, “Down the Rabbit Hole,” was conceived and mixed by talented bartender Nicole Wilson.

The carrot based cocktail had wonderful layers of flavor to it thanks to a cilantro infused vodka, passion fruit puree, fennel liqueur, honey, chili powder and a dash of Tabasco topped with a green tomato foam.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Sound weird?

Yes, to us too, but the resulting cocktail was an absolutely delicious mix of sweet, citrus spice that danced on taste buds winning the crowd and this judge over.

Other runners up for the top prize at the sold out event held at the Steam Plant downtown were Carvers Steaks and Chops with a hibiscus based cocktail and Rip Rap Roadhouse with a coconut and raspberry martini.

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.