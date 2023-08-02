BreakingNews
3 new Italian restaurants in Dayton area to try this summer

2023 Dayton Funk Festival lineup announced

Credit: David A. Moodie

Credit: David A. Moodie

What to Know
By
58 minutes ago
X

Levitt Pavilion is in for a funky set when the fourth annual Dayton Funk Festival returns Sunday, Aug. 13.

The lineup features local funk performers DAY 10, Skin Tight Nation, The Swagg Band, Top Secret and The Deron Bell Band. The festival, which takes place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the downtown amphitheater, will be DJed and emceed by Stan “The Man” Brooks.

Blankets and lawn chairs can be brought to Levitt Pavilion to enjoy the performances, but tents, coolers, outside food and drinks, pets, grills and umbrellas are not allowed.

Credit: David A. Moodie

Credit: David A. Moodie

The Dayton Funk Festival is one of four annual, free music festivals held at Levitt Pavilion and hosted by the city of Dayton. Bands and fans of jazz, blues, funk and reggaetón music can join together to enjoy the summer tunes throughout the season.

The Dayton Jazz Festival, which was slated for June 11, was canceled due to attendance and financial concerns. City officials said they were focusing instead on the blues, funk and reggaetón celebrations this year that draw larger crowds. The Dayton Blues Festival went on as scheduled at the pavilion on July 23. Next up is the Dayton Reggaetón Festival, which will be held Sunday, Sept. 3.

Levitt Pavilion is located at 134 S. Main St., Dayton. For more information, visit https://www.daytonohio.gov/ or check out the City of Dayton Facebook page.

In Other News
1
Juried art show, new exhibits among First Friday festivities in...
2
3 new Italian restaurants in Dayton area to try this summer
3
Xenia couple opens mobile coffee business
4
What’s on your summer bucket list before the season ends?
5
City Barbeque celebrates ‘Dog Days of Summer’ with deals

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top