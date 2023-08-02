2023 Dayton Funk Festival lineup announced

Levitt Pavilion is in for a funky set when the fourth annual Dayton Funk Festival returns Sunday, Aug. 13.

The lineup features local funk performers DAY 10, Skin Tight Nation, The Swagg Band, Top Secret and The Deron Bell Band. The festival, which takes place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the downtown amphitheater, will be DJed and emceed by Stan “The Man” Brooks.

Blankets and lawn chairs can be brought to Levitt Pavilion to enjoy the performances, but tents, coolers, outside food and drinks, pets, grills and umbrellas are not allowed.

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

The Dayton Funk Festival is one of four annual, free music festivals held at Levitt Pavilion and hosted by the city of Dayton. Bands and fans of jazz, blues, funk and reggaetón music can join together to enjoy the summer tunes throughout the season.

The Dayton Jazz Festival, which was slated for June 11, was canceled due to attendance and financial concerns. City officials said they were focusing instead on the blues, funk and reggaetón celebrations this year that draw larger crowds. The Dayton Blues Festival went on as scheduled at the pavilion on July 23. Next up is the Dayton Reggaetón Festival, which will be held Sunday, Sept. 3.

Levitt Pavilion is located at 134 S. Main St., Dayton. For more information, visit https://www.daytonohio.gov/ or check out the City of Dayton Facebook page.