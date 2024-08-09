2024 guide to fall things to do in Dayton and the region

Autumn has nearly swooped in, and while the warm weather may soon be leaving, that doesn’t mean outdoor activities will go with it.

From celebrating the spookier side of the season, to honoring Ohio’s agricultural roots, the following is a guide to the fall festivals taking place in the Dayton area.

🍂Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival

When: Aug. 17-18

Location: Community Park: 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Spring Road, Fairborn

Cost: Free

Description: This family-friendly event will feature more than 100 craft and food vendors. There will also be pony and train rides.

🍂Ohio Renaissance Festival

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends Aug. 31 through Oct. 27

Location:10542 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville

Description: The Ohio Renaissance Festival offers a number of different activities and shows for guests. Each weekend also has a unique theme, from pirates to romance.

🍂AlterFest

Credit: David A. Moodie

Credit: David A. Moodie

When: Aug. 30 -Sept. 1

Location: 940 E. David Road, Kettering

Description: This long-running city event will feature food, drinks, live shows and other activities

🍂Dayton Greek Festival

Credit: David A. Moodie

Credit: David A. Moodie

When: Sept 6-8

Location: 500 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Cost: $5, ticket can be used all weekend

Description: This event will feature authentic Greek food and wine, live entertainment and more.

🍂Beavercreek Popcorn Festival

When: Sept. 7-8

Location: Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Cost: Free

Description: This event features a number of different food stalls, games and inflatables. There will also be live music and a car show.

🍂Waynesville Fall Fest

When: Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 14 through Nov. 3

Location: 7392 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville

Cost: $14 for adults, $12 for children younger than 10. Those two-years-old and younger get in free.

Description: This festival has corn mazes, mini golf, rides, foot golf and more. Season passes are available.

🍂Autumn Fest at Learning Tree Farm

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21

Location: Learning Tree Farm: 3376 S. Union Road, Dayton

Description: This event is in support of Learning Tree Farm’s non-profit organization. There will be pony rides, hayrides, food trucks, games and more.

🍂Hispanic Heritage Festival

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 21

Location: RiverScape MetroPark: 227 E. Monument St., Dayton

Description: This festival is the year’s largest fundraiser for the Puerto Rico, American and Caribbean Organization. There will be music, dancing and Latin American food at the festival.

🍂Preble County Pork Festival

When: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 21 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept 22.

Location: 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton

Cost: Free

Description: This event will feature a number of food vendors, a paint the pig contest, a beer garden and more.

🍂Country Applefest

When: Sept. 28-29

Location: Warren County Fairgrounds: 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon

Cost: $1 per person, those 12-years-old and younger are free. Cash only

Description: This event will feature over 300 craft and food vendors. There will also be live entertainment both days. This festival is fully accessible.

🍂Lebanon’s Feast and Fall-y

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28

Location: Downtown Lebanon

Cost: Free

Description: The 10th annual event will have food trucks, local vendors, downtown merchants, live music, photo ops and more.

🍂Germantown Pretzel Festival

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 28 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 29

Location: Veterans Memorial Park: 190 W. Warren St., Germantown

Cost: Free

Description: This event will feature live entertainment both days, a beer garden, shopping and a number of pretzel-based dishes.

🍂Greenville Harvest Extravaganza

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29

Location: 5207 Weavers Fort Jefferson Road, Greenville

Description: This event will feature live bluegrass music, jewelry, craft vendors, antiques and more.

🍂Liberty Twp. Fall Festival

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 28

Location: Liberty Park, 6757 Yankee Road in Liberty Twp.

Cost: Free

Description: Family event celebrating the season.

🍂City of Trenton Fall Fest 2024

When: 2-9:30 p.m. Oct. 5

Location: Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive

Cost: Free

Description: Live music, car show, food trucks, vendors and more.

🍂The Great Pumpkin Fest

When: Oct. 5

Location: Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road in West Chester Twp.

Cost: Free

Description: For families and includes entertainment, puppet show, costume contest, petting zoo, non-scary haunted trail and more.

🍂Operation Pumpkin

When: Oct. 11-13

Location: Downtown Hamilton, multiple streets

Cost: Free

Description: Multiple blocks of craft and food vendors, pumpkin weigh-off, alcohol for adults, live music, rides for children and more.

🍂Austin Landing Pumpkin Fest

When: 2-8 p.m. Oct. 12

Location: The Park at Austin Landing, 10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Cost: Free

Description: This event celebrates all things pumpkins, from pumpkin pies to pumpkin pizza.

🍂Vandalia Fall Festival

When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 12

Location: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Dayton

Cost: Free

Description: This family-friendly event will feature food trucks, a pumpkin patch, inflatables and more.

🍂Fall Farm Fest 2024

When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13

Location: Lost Creek Reserve: 2385 E. Ohio 41, Troy

Cost: Free

Description: The festival’s website states it will “celebrate Miami County’s agricultural heritage.” There will be a pumpkin patch, pony rides and a corn maze.

🍂Middletown Family Fall Festival

When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 19

Location: Sunset Park, 2698 Milton Road, Middletown

Cost: Free

Description: Live music, food trucks, crafts, free family photos and more.

