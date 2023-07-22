25 Butler County high school grads get $1,000 Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarships

BUTLER COUNTY — For all that Joe Nuxhall accomplished on and off the Major League baseball diamond, he never attended college.

But through the Joe Nuxhall Scholarship, which the Hamilton native founded in 1985, student-athletes from all 14 Butler County high schools are eligible to apply for the college financial aid, valued at $1,000, Two students from each high school are eligible.

The 25 winners will be honored today at the annual Nuxy Bash at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields in Fairfield.

“These kids represent all the things that Dad valued and we are honored to support their dreams for a college education,” said Kim Nuxhall, president and board chairman of The Nuxhall Foundation. “These are the types of students Dad would have loved – motivated, team-oriented and character-driven.”

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship fund is managed by the Fairfield Community Foundation through its affiliate with the Hamilton Community Foundation.

“This scholarship, and what it means to Butler County students, is inspiring and fits naturally into our scholarship program,” said John Guidugli, president and CEO of the Hamilton Community Foundation and affiliates.

In order to be considered for the scholarship, student-athletes must complete an online scholarship application that includes an essay on character. Recipients are chosen through a vetting and evaluation process facilitated by the Hamilton Community Foundation, officials said.

Now in its 38th year, the Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship has awarded more than $900,000 to college bond student-athletes.

“Dad knew how truly fortunate he was with all that was bestowed upon him, but in the back of his mind he always would have liked to have had a college education,” his son said.

Nuxhall pitched in the Major Leagues for 16 seasons, primarily with the Cincinnati Reds. He made his MLB debut on June 10, 1944 when he was 15 years old due to player shortages during World War II.

Long known as “The Ol’ Left-hander” or “Hamilton Joe,” Nuxhall compiled a record of 135-117 with a career earned run average of 3.90.

Immediately after retiring as a player, he became a radio broadcaster for the Reds from 1967 through 2004, and continued part-time up until his death in 2007. He was 79.

In addition to the Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship, the Nuxhall family recently created the Teddy Kremer Scholarship in honor of the beloved Cincinnati Reds batboy. The scholarship was created for students studying special education. The 2023 recipient is Janelle Sheeketski from Fairfield High School. She will attend Cincinnati State in the fall.

Scholarship recipients

Drew Hootman and Patrick Ray, Badin High School

Abbey Brown and Caleb Settimo, Cincinnati Christian

Abbigale Fall and Jayci Geisler, Edgewood High School

John Eversole and Jaden Mazuk, Fairfield High School

Ethan Stone and Vaishnavi Vengala, Hamilton High School

Mia Hinkel and Lily Taylor, Lakota East High School

Bryana Barlog and Erica Shah, Lakota West High School

Kyle Rubio, Madison High School

Cohen Hackney and Caroline VonHolle, Middletown High School

Lindsey Bevak and Megan O’Neill, Monroe High School

Daymeon Pennington and Ava Sanders, New Miami High School

Adi Johnson and Ashlynn Rook, Ross High School

Kyleen Carver and Hannah Kolb, Talawanda High School

SOURCE: Joe Nuxhall Scholarship Foundation

2023 Nuxy Bash schedule (Saturday)

6 p.m.: Park opens

6:30 p.m.: Registration for celebrity softball players

7 p.m.: On-field welcome ceremony

7:30 p.m.: Celebrity softball game

9:15 p.m.: Joey The Can Do Kangaroo Read-a-Long with Chad Caddell

9:30 p.m.: Rozzi Fireworks Show

Where: The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, 4850 Groh Lane, Fairfield

