Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

$25 TICKETS: Digital lottery for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ now open

Stephen Christopher Anthony as 'Evan Hansen' and the North American touring company of "Dear Evan Hansen''. PHOTO BY MATTHEW MURPHY

caption arrowCaption
Stephen Christopher Anthony as 'Evan Hansen' and the North American touring company of "Dear Evan Hansen''. PHOTO BY MATTHEW MURPHY

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
Updated 1 hour ago

A limited number of $25 tickets will be available for each performance of “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Schuster Center through a digital lottery.

The digital lottery is now open for all performances (March 8-13, 2022) and will be available until 10:30 a.m. local time the day before each performance.

Those selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two tickets at $25 each. The lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement. For performances Sunday, March 13, entries must be received by 10:30 a.m. EST on Friday, March 11.

Explore10 shows to see in March

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup.

To register, visit website.

For more information, including a complete list of rules, visit website.

“Dear Evan Hansen” is being presented by Dayton Live. The Schuster Center is located at Second and Main Streets, Dayton.

In Other News
1
Dayton Live updates mask policy
2
IT’S BACK: The Great Pancake Pick-up to benefit local parks
3
Downtown brewery celebrating ‘10 Beers for 10 Years’
4
HIKING GUIDE: Dayton’s most beautiful spots for a winter walk
5
JUST IN: Covered Wagon Farm Market reopens

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top