$25 TICKETS: Digital lottery for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ now open

A limited number of $25 tickets will be available for each performance of “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Schuster Center through a digital lottery.
The digital lottery is now open for all performances (March 8-13, 2022) and will be available until 10:30 a.m. local time the day before each performance.
Those selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two tickets at $25 each. The lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement. For performances Sunday, March 13, entries must be received by 10:30 a.m. EST on Friday, March 11.
Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup.
To register, visit website.
For more information, including a complete list of rules, visit website.
“Dear Evan Hansen” is being presented by Dayton Live. The Schuster Center is located at Second and Main Streets, Dayton.
