$25 TICKETS: Digital lottery for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ now open

The digital lottery is now open for all performances (March 8-13, 2022) and will be available until 10:30 a.m. local time the day before each performance.

Those selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two tickets at $25 each. The lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement. For performances Sunday, March 13, entries must be received by 10:30 a.m. EST on Friday, March 11.