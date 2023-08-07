2nd Street Market to open Thursday night in Dayton

In honor of National Farmers Market Week, Dayton’s 2nd Street Market will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

“National Farmers Market week is really a celebration of locally grown food and the importance of small farmers and farmers markets for the planet, food access and regional economy,” said 2nd Street Market Manager Lynda Suda in a press release. “Our region has considerable challenges when it comes to equitable access to fresh, healthy food, but we have so many incredible organizations that are working towards solutions and we’re happy to be a part of it and share it with the community.”

This event, featuring evening shopping from local growers, bakers, culinary specialist and artisans, live music, local speakers, a community art project and more, is part of Five Rivers MetroParks’ Sunset at the Market series. The next Thursday night event will be Dec. 7.

Nearly all of the market’s indoor vendors will be on site, according to the press release. Guests can enjoy a peak-season melon tasting with chocolate parings.

There will be four speakers — Ambassador Tony Hall of Hall of Hunger Initiative, Anita Armstead of Eden’s Harvest, MetroParks Sustainability Manager Tim Pritchard and Suda — discussing various topics like creating sustainable food systems, the importance of local food and farming and food equity beginning at 5:15 p.m.

In addition, guests can contribute to a community gratitude quilt project by writing notes of gratitude on fabric pieces that will be added to the final project, the release said.

Before Sunset at the Market begins, 2nd Street Market and Hall of Hunger Initiative will host a networking event for local farmers, legislators and community stakeholders at 4:30 p.m. Those interested in attending should email market@metroparks.org.

“Supporting local farmers and farmers markets are key to creating a stronger food system that builds a thriving economy, helps our environment and also provides the healthiest food for the community,” said Mark Willis, director of the Hall Hunger Initiative.

For more information about 2nd Street Market, visit www.metroparks.org.