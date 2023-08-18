3 Dayton-area coffee shops release new merch

If you’re into vintage, retro or skeleton T-shirts, you’ll like the new merch that’s been released at three Dayton-area coffee shops.

Here’s a quick look:

☕ Pettibone Coffee

Location: 215 Woodman Dr. in Riverside

Details: Mother and son duo Marci and Jonathan Purcey opened Pettibone Coffee in northwest Dayton in 2021. The coffee shop offers a variety of coffee, baked goods and breakfast/lunch sandwiches.

Pettibone Coffee debuted new merch featuring a skeleton design on T-shirts and tote bags. Merch is available to purchase in-store and online.

For more information, visit www.pettibonecoffee.com or the establishment’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

☕ Val’s Bakery

Location: 1120 Brown St. in Dayton

Details: Owner Paige Woodie started Val’s as a home bakery before opening a brick-and-mortar location in Kettering in 2022. This year she relocated the bakery to the former space of Glo Juice Bar + Cafe near the University of Dayton. With the move, Val’s Bakery expanded its menu to include many new baked-to-order items like sandwiches and toasts as well as a full-service coffee menu.

Val’s Bakery debuted new merch featuring crewnecks of a skeleton drinking coffee. They’re also selling T-shirts with a retro vibe.

For more information, visit www.valsbakerydayton.com or the establishment’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

☕ Warehouse 4

Location: 3131 Wilmington Pike in Kettering and 335 S. Dixie Dr. in Vandalia

Details: Warehouse 4 opened its flagship coffee shop in Vandalia in 2013. Seven years later, the coffee shop expanded to Kettering. Both locations offer a variety of coffee, baked goods and breakfast/lunch sandwiches.

The coffee shop’s new T-shirts highlight each location and its famous sausage, egg and cheese biscuit with a vintage vibe.

For more information, visit www.warehouse4coffee.com or the establishment’s Facebook or Instagram pages.