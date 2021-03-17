3 Dayton officials describe their optimism for coming out of COVID-19

The Dayton Daily News explored the lost experiences of the last year and the grief our community has suffered. But there is another side --- optimism that we’re coming out of the pandemic and about to reclaim some semblance of normalcy. We asked members of our community what they’re looking forward to, and this is what they said.
Here’s what some said:
“I cannot wait to personally feel safe going to local restaurants, the Neon movies and to travel. There is so much of the world I want to see and the pandemic has made this even more clear.” — Michael Roediger, Director and CEO, Dayton Art Institute
“Like so many people, I’ve spent the last year worried about my parents. It was a huge relief when they were finally able to get vaccines recently and I could finally give them a hug. I’m an extrovert and a hugger, so the lack of close contact with friends and family over the last year has been especially hard for me.” — Nan Whaley, Mayor, City of Dayton
“I especially miss basketball and live performances. That will feel like such a relief. I miss my friends and the collaboration that comes with face-to-face meetings and gatherings. I know our community, like those across the country and the world, want to both stay safe and return to normal. — Debbie Lieberman, Montgomery County Commissioner
They were among 15 local officials and residents to share their thoughts on the post-pandemic world.
From the Dayton Daily News Ideas & Voices pages
