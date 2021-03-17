3 Dayton officials describe their optimism for coming out of COVID-19

“Like so many people, I’ve spent the last year worried about my parents. It was a huge relief when they were finally able to get vaccines recently and I could finally give them a hug. I’m an extrovert and a hugger, so the lack of close contact with friends and family over the last year has been especially hard for me.” — Nan Whaley, Mayor, City of Dayton

“I especially miss basketball and live performances. That will feel like such a relief. I miss my friends and the collaboration that comes with face-to-face meetings and gatherings. I know our community, like those across the country and the world, want to both stay safe and return to normal. — Debbie Lieberman, Montgomery County Commissioner