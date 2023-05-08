3 new restaurants coming to Brookville

Three new restaurant projects are underway in Brookville.
Rod Stephan, economic development law director with the city of Brookville, told Dayton.com the projects are still under development and opening dates have not been announced.
Here’s what we know:
1. New cafe and restaurant opening in former fire station
Location: 130 Main St.
Details: JB Wright Ventures, LLC is developing a cafe and restaurant in the former fire station, according to the city.
2. New Mexican restaurant coming to Market Street
Location: 209 Market St.
Details: Tik Takos, a new Mexican restaurant, is coming soon to the former space of The Sugar Shoppe Bakery. The bakery closed at the end of Dec. 2022.
3. New restaurant opening in former space of K’s Restaurant
Location: 485 Arlington Road
Details: According to the city, El Bronco Mexican Restaurant is planning to open in the former space of K’s Restaurant. The restaurant closed its doors in July 2019 after it suffered “significant damage” from a fire.
