3 new restaurants coming to Brookville

Location: 130 Main St.

Details: JB Wright Ventures, LLC is developing a cafe and restaurant in the former fire station, according to the city.

2. New Mexican restaurant coming to Market Street

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 209 Market St.

Details: Tik Takos, a new Mexican restaurant, is coming soon to the former space of The Sugar Shoppe Bakery. The bakery closed at the end of Dec. 2022.

3. New restaurant opening in former space of K’s Restaurant

Location: 485 Arlington Road

Details: According to the city, El Bronco Mexican Restaurant is planning to open in the former space of K’s Restaurant. The restaurant closed its doors in July 2019 after it suffered “significant damage” from a fire.

Dayton.com will update this story as more news arises.