30 events to keep you entertained in February

The exhibition, which has works by Don Coulter, Bryane Broadie, Derrick Carter and others, is on display through May 22. DAI is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: Free for DAI members and children 6 and younger. Nonmember admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, active military and groups of 10 or more, $5 college students 18 and older with ID and youth ages 7 to 17. Call 937-223-4ART (4278) or visit www.daytonartinstitute.org.

2) Adventure Summit

After a virtual presentation in 2021, the 2022 Wagner Subaru Adventure Summit returns to in-person activities. Wright State University’s Student Union, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, is the site of the event on Saturday, Feb. 12. It is co-presented by Wright State and Five Rivers MetroParks and has an indoor triathlon, speakers, live acoustic music, a Great Lakes Brewing party with the pros from Wandering Griffin and more. Adventure Summit hours are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost: Free. Visit www.theadventuresummit.com.

3) “Sapphire Celebration”

Dayton Ballet’s “Sapphire Celebration marks Karen Russo Burke’s 10th anniversary as Dayton Ballet’s artistic director. The company’s 2021-2022 season, which is presented by Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, continues with this show at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11 through 13. The program includes “Light Rain” by Gerald Arpino of the Joffrey Ballet and Ma Chong’s “Calling.” Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 to $86. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

4) “Finding Wright”

Dayton Opera’s 2021-2022 season continues with “Finding Wright,” a story about Katharine Wright, sister of Orville and Wilbur. The work has its world premiere at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, on Friday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 27. It was created by librettist Andrea Fellows and stage director Kathleen Clawson. The music, composed by Laura Kaminsky, will be performed by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of conductor Susanne Sheston. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 to $100. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

5) “Inside Out”

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s 53rd season continues with “Inside Out” at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27 and 27. The show features pieces by Countess Winfrey and Debbie Blunden-Diggs, DCDC’s chief producing and artistic director. Cost: $33 to $53. For dance fans interested in seeing what it takes to prepare for such a show, DCDC is hosting a livestream version of “Up Close & Personal,” at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Attendees will get an opportunity to watch the celebrated dance company rehearse for “Inside Out” inside DCDC Studios. Cost: $10. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

6) “Everything That’s Beautiful”

In Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder’s modern family drama “Everything That’s Beautiful,” Luke and Jess deal with marital discord after moving to a new town to give their 8-year-old transgender child a fresh start. Human Race Theatre Company’s presentation opens at Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton, on Thursday, Feb. 17. Cost: $17 to $53. “Everything That’s Beautiful” runs through March 6. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.humanracetheatre.org.

7) “The Norwegians”

A pair of jilted women in Minnesota hire European hitmen to dispose of their ex-boyfriend. That sets up the humor and drama in “The Norwegians.” David Shough directs this comedy written by C. Denby Swanson, which opens at Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton, on Friday, Feb. 4. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday opening weekend, and 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday the following weekends. Cost: $21 adults, $19 seniors and $14 students. “The Norwegians” is presented through February 20. Call 937-278-5993 or visit daytontheatreguild.org.

8) Kara Cooney

Kara Cooney, professor of Egyptian Art and Architecture at University of California, Los Angeles, likes to remind people of a time long before James Brown sang, “It’s a man’s world.” National Geographic Live presents Cooney in “When Women Ruled the World” at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Sunday and Monday, Feb. 20 and 21. That is also the title of the 2018 book by Cooney, who specializes in craft production, coffin studies and economics in the ancient world. Show times are 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday. Cost: $29 to $45. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

9) Dinosaur World Live

It’s not every day you can walk into a theater and witness a prehistoric diorama come to life. Jurassic era enthusiasts will get that opportunity when Dinosaur World Live comes to Dayton. Dayton Children’s Family Series presents this interactive program at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. The show features life-like puppets of large creatures like Triceratops, Segnosaurus and, of course, Tyrannosaurus Rex. Cost: $29. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

10) Funny Bone

Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Green, Beavercreek, has a lot of comedy planned for February. Highlights include Greg Warren and Godfrey. Warren performs on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Feb. 11, 12 and 14. Show times are 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7:30 p.m. Monday. Cost: $20 Friday and Saturday, and $25 Monday. Godfrey performs 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26. Cost: $25. Call 937-429-5233 or visit dayton.funnybone.com.

11) Wiley’s

Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, Ohio’s longest-running venue for stand-up comics, continues to serve as a platform for established and rising performers. February’s schedule includes Derik Zoo on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4 and 5. Cost: $15. Wiley’s welcomes in Tony Woods on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12. Cost: $20. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays. Call 937-224-5653 or visit wileyscomedy.com.

12) “Phantom”

After more than a decade, Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s musical “Phantom” (not to be confused with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera”) returns to La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, Thursday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, April 3. Show times are between 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Doors open two hours before show time. The buffet opens at about 11:15 a.m. for matinees and 6:15 p.m. for evening performances. Cost: $67 to $78 adults, $37 children 11 and younger. Call 1-800-677-9505 or visit lacomedia.com.

13) Broken English

Broken English: 101 is back with “Broken English: Dayton,” a theatrical evening of spoken word and testimony designed to generate laughs, reflection and fulfillment. The show is presented at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Cost: $25. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

14) Home & Garden Show

Contractors, manufacturers and other professionals will offer advice and services during the Miami County Home & Garden Show. The event returns to Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 18 through 20. The show runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 adults in advance, $6 day of show. Children 12 and younger admitted free with paid adult. Call 937-339-2911 or visit hobartarena.com.

15) Slice of Springfield

Partners for the Parks and event sponsor Park National Bank have joined together to cohost Slice of Springfield. The fundraiser with some of the city’s top pizzamakers is at Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. Cost: $25 adults, $10 youth 12 and younger. Call 937-717-0618 or visit www.motherstewartsbrewing.com.

16) ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged’

”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged” will be presented by Xenia Area Community Theater at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26 and 27. The irreverent comedy based on the works of William Shakespeare is made possible in part from a grant from the Middletown Community Foundation. Show times are 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $25 reserved seats. Visit sorgoperahouse.org.

17) The Brightside

The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton has managed to pack in some unique events in the shortest month of the year. There is the Valentine’s Day Dinner and Jazz on Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. and Femme Fatale Dayton Burlesque Revue on Friday, Feb 18 at 7 p.m. The Brightside also has two offerings of Dayton Dinner Theater, a 6 p.m. event with live jazz music, dinner, themed cocktails and a film screening. The films are “Caddyshack " on Sunday, Feb. 6 and “Airplane " on Sunday, Feb. 27. Cost: $35. Call 937-410-0450 or visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

18) Black Box Improv

Since reopening in October 2019, Black Box Improv Theater, 518 E. Third St., Dayton, has been offering four nights of live, spontaneous entertainment created by homegrown talent every Wednesday through Saturday. There is one show on Wednesdays and Thursdays and two shows on Friday and Saturday. The rotation weekend shows have names like “Low Hanging Fruit,” “Reverse Mortgage” and “Dayton Legal.” Shows start at 8 p.m. each night. Cost: $5 Wednesday, $10 Thursday and $15 Friday and Saturday. Visit daytonblackboximprov.com.

19) Art Hop

The art studios and galleries in the Front Street Building, 1001 E. Second St., Dayton, are planning to open the doors for another Art Hop from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. You can view original work and purchase pieces directly from the artists. Rolling Oasis Megabites Truck will be onsite for hungry attendees. The next Art Hop is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Cost: Free. Visit frontstreet.art.

20) Wine & Chocolate Tasting

Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery, 152 OH-726, Eaton has an early Valentine’s Day present with a Wine & Chocolate Tasting. Preble County Historical Society presents this fundraising event with sessions at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Cost: $25. Call 937-472-9463 or visit www.oshwinery.com.

21) “The Ladies of Swing”

Guest vocalist Carmen Bradford is joining conductor Patrick Reynolds and the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for “The Ladies of Swing” SuperPops series concert at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 19. The program features jazz standards popularized by Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan and other singers. Cost: $5 to $85. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonperformingarts.org.

22) Harlem Quartet

Harlem Quartet, which formed in New York in 2006, returns to the Gem City for a performance at the University of Dayton. ArtsLIVE 2021-2022 presents the Vanguard Legacy Concert in UD’s Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. Harlem Quartet will be joined by acclaimed pianist/composer Aldo López-Gavilán, brother of group member Ilmar Gavilán. Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21. Call 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu.

23) Classic Albums Live

Classic Albums Live has booked a three-concert series this season at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. The group, which presented “Led Zeppelin II” in January, returns for Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Chronicle” at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. Cost: $25 to $46. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

24) DPO String Quartet

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra String Quartet in concert at Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. The program, “Beethoven and Bruckner Quintets,” will also feature a guest violinist. This performance is in DAI’s Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium. Cost: $24. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonperformingarts.org.

2) Dayton Music Club

Dayton Music Club presents “Celebration of Sacred Music & Church Music” at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. The performers include organists Judy Bede and Rachel Lammi, soprano April Bennet and the Mad River Brass Quintet led by trumpeter Chris Braun. Cost: Free. Call 937-297-0463 or visit www.daytonmusicclub.org.

26) Yellow Cab

Jimmy and Sharon’s Dueling Pianos is just one of the notable shows at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, in February. On Friday, Feb. 18, Dayton music veterans and longtime friends Jimmy Rogers and Sharon Lane will share the stage, trading songs and stories in an intimate 9 p.m. show. Cost: $5 presale, $7 day of show. Local group Subterranean presents a free Fan Love and Appreciation Show at Yellow Cab Tavern at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Cost: Free. Seth Gilliam & the Fake News takes a break from working on its sophomore album for a live show with Age Nowhere at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Cost: $7 presale, $10 day of show. Cover starts at 8 p.m. each night. Visit yellowcabtavern.com.

27) Abnormal Formal

Why should high school kids be the only age group allowed to enjoy the fun of prom? That’s the concept behind Abnormal Formal, formerly known as Punk Rock Prom. The event, at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb 4, features live entertainment from Nightbeast, 500 Miles to Memphis, Safe Money and Knavery. The party will also have a live DJ, photo booth and that full bar the kids are denied. Cost: $15. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 937-410-0450 or visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

28) Bloodgood

Wrestling superstar Chris Jericho is serving as host when Christian hard rockers Bloodgood perform at BMI Speedway, 791 E. Main St., Versailles, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Special guests Whitecross. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. $25 per band for socially distanced Meet and Greet. BMI is also hosting a watch party for the documentary “Trenches of Rock: The Metal Mission of Bloodgood.” The band is doing a Q&A after the screening. Call 937-526-9547 or visit www.bmikarts.com.

29) Stranger

Mix 107.7 and the American Heart Association present “We Will Yacht You,” a night of smooth rock of the ‘70s and ‘80s from Stranger. The iHeart Sweetheart Concert is in Schiewetz Auditorium at Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Stranger will be joined by special guests Bill Champlin, formerly of Chicago, and Franke Previte from Franke and the Knockouts. Doors open at 7 p.m. $25 to $60. Visit daytonmasonic.live.

30) Sorg Opera House

Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, has plenty of entertainment on tap in February from theater to live concerts. First up, musically, is the Wonderlands at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: Advance tickets are $20 reserved seating, $17 students. The following night, Saturday, Feb. 5, the venue is hosting Beatle Mania Magic at 8 p.m. Cost: $25 reserved seating, $30 premium seating. Sorg welcomes Cincinnati hard rock acts Valley of the Sun, Blessed Black and Armadeus at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Cost: $20 reserved seating. Visit sorgoperahouse.org.

31) JD Legends

JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin, has booked four very different tribute acts this month. Thunderstruck: AC/DC Tribute performs on Saturday, Feb. 12, followed by It’s The Ultimate Doors: A Tribute to Jim Morrison at the Doors on Saturday, Feb. 19. JD Legends welcomes in Last Child: Aerosmith Experience on Friday, Feb. 25 and Aces High: The Music of Iron Maiden perform on Saturday, Feb. 26. All shows begin at 7 p.m. Cost: Tickets start at $20 for Thunderstruck and $10 for the others shows. Call 937-746-4950 or visit www.jdlegends.com.

32) Battle of the Bands

Dayton Battle of the Bands co-presented by Sound Valley continues in February at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton. Local artists perform weekly in the competition, which is held each Thursday through February 24. The winner of each week advances to the finals of the Dayton Battle of the Bands on Saturday, Feb. 26. Cost: $10 for semi-final rounds. Call 937-410-0450 or visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

