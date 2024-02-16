4 dishes to try at Hello Thai in Beavercreek

I went to Hello Thai on Saturday for lunch and was impressed with the quick-service. The restaurant is casual, but the food is elevated and delicious.

Here are four dishes to try on your next visit:

1. Chicken Potstickers

These are nothing like the potstickers I’ve had before. Hello Thai’s feature a crispy wonton wrap that’s stuffed with chicken and vegetables and served with a ginger brown sauce.

Next time I go back, I’m planning to try their starter sampler featuring their most popular appetizers that includes potstickers, spring rolls, cream cheese Rangoon and chicken wings.

2. Fried Calamari

These fresh, thick-cut calamari rings are breaded and served with a Thai sweet chili sauce.

3. Lo-Mein

For noodle lovers, try the Lo-Mein featuring egg noodles stir-fried with onion, carrot, egg, broccoli and green onion. Guests can choose to add duck, breaded tilapia, seafood, beef, pork, chicken, fried tofu, veggies or a combination.

The restaurant offers lunch prices 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

4. Shimmy Crispy Roll

With a sushi chef operating the restaurant, you have to try the sushi! The Shimmy Crispy Roll features shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, carrot, masago and scallion topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

The restaurant also has specialty rolls that are served on fire like the Sushi Master Art Roll (soy paper wrapped, lobster tempura, cream cheese, spicy crab stick, avocado, asparagus, masago and scallion topped with shrimp tempura, mixed spicy crab stick) or Dragon on Fire Roll (shrimp tempura, spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus, masago and scallion topped with BBQ eel and avocado, drizzled with three flavor sauce).

For more information, visit hellothaibeavercreek.com.