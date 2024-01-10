4 most popular items on the Buckhorn Tavern menu

What to Know
By
31 minutes ago
X

Sisters Bonnie Bauman and Sheila Petry are continuing their parents’ legacy by taking over operations at the Buckhorn Tavern.

Their parents, Robert and Debbie Vanderhule, operated the restaurant for more than 40 years before they both died in November following extended illnesses.

I’ve been to the Buckhorn Tavern once with my husband’s family. His dad always gets the ribs and onion rings and my husband does the same. When I went with them, I had the cabbage rolls and they were delicious!

ExploreBuckhorn Tavern owners die weeks apart: ‘They loved to make people happy’

If you’ve never been to the Buckhorn Tavern, here are the four most popular items on their menu:

1. Steak

Customers can order a 12-ounce New York Strip or a 12-ounce Rib Eye, both garnished with onion rings. The restaurant also has Filet Mignon, Chopped Sirloin or a Angus N.Y. Strip.

Don’t forget to complement your steak with sauteed mushrooms and onion, garlic parmesan butter, blackened seasonings, burgundy button mushrooms, bleu cheese horseradish butter or horsey sauce.

2. Ribs

The restaurant’s award winning, fall off the born ribs can be ordered in a full or half slab. They also offer rib teaser combinations with shrimp, pork chops or chicken tenders.

ExploreTreasure Island Supper Club has new owners, announces reopening date

3. Crispy Whitefish

A huge, flaky mild whitefish dredged in Panko Japanese bread crumbs that is fried.

4. Mozzarella Cheese Logs

Buckhorn Tavern’s version of a cheese stick. They are made in-house and much lager than your typical cheese stick. They are served with a tangy BBQ sauce instead of marinara.

The Buckhorn Tavern is located at 8800 Meeker Road in Dayton. To check out the restaurant’s full menu, visit www.buckhorntavern.net.

In Other News
1
Treasure Island Supper Club has new owners, announces reopening date
2
Dayton Theatre Guild heads ‘True West’ and other arts news you should...
3
SAG Awards nominate ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ snub DiCaprio
4
Dayton musician competes on ‘We Are Family’ TV game show
5
Self-guided coffee tour features 8 shops in Dayton region

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top