4 summer events slated at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Those unsure if they are able to donate blood can check the provided fact sheet. For instance, those under 116 pounds, younger than age 17 or have recently tested positive for COVID-19 are unable to participate.

The Armed Services Blood Program supplies blood to the U.S military and its health facilities. Donations to the program are not only allocated to those wounded in action, but also military personnel and their families domestically.

At 3 p.m. June 19, the Singing Sergeants will be conducting a free concert at the museum. The ensemble, one of six within the Air Force Band, is known for their takes on opera, Americana, Broadway and choral classics. Tickets for this event are free and can be reserved online.

The Wings, Wheels and Rails Model Expo will also be returning to the museum 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 24. More information about this event will be revealed at a later date.

Closing out the summer, the museum will be celebrating the Air Force’s 77th anniversary with a special “Plane Talks.” This recurring event allows guests to learn about the Air Force’s history from experts stationed across the galleries.

Experts include veterans, pilots, engineers and more. “Plane Talks” will take place 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

How to go

What: Summer events at the National Museum of the U.S Air Force

Where: 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

When: Museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, events are at various times

More info: nationalmuseum.af.mil or call 937-255-3286