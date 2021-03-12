5 big projects making news and adding excitement for Dayton’s future

🌇 Apartments near Dayton Dragons stadium

The developers of the Water Street District are planning to build more new apartments near Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons. The plan is to construct a new five-story apartment building called the Sutton on vacant land at 307 E. First St.

“From what we hear from various developers and what we are seeing on the ground is that demand for downtown housing is still extremely high,” said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

🌇 The Dayton Arcade

The Arcade is once again “open for business” after shutting its doors about 30 years ago, and people involved with the property’s revival say there’s nothing quite like it anywhere else in the country.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said she believes the rehab of the arcade is the most transformational development project in the nation.

🌇 $265 million development proposed in Warren County

A $265 million mixed-use development has been proposed to be developed in the middle of Springboro. The development would include a commercial district, parks, walking/biking paths, multi-family housing, an independent living center, townhomes and single-family homes.

“We’ve been working on the possibilities of this very special piece of ground in the heart of the Springboro community since 2017,” said Larry Dillin, president/CEO of Dillin LLC and project co-developer.

🌇 New Dayton manufacturing facility bringing jobs

Medical device maker Norwood Medical has been approved for new tax breaks to help the company construct a new manufacturing facility and warehouse in Dayton’s McCook Field neighborhood. The projects will create at least 30 new jobs.

“The enterprise zone agreements with Norwood Tool represent yet another expansion of that fantastic northeast Dayton company,” said Joe Parlette, Dayton’s deputy city manager.