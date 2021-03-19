5 people who made Dayton a better place to live this week

Seven-year-old Jack Hoos of Beavercreek is facing a serious surgery soon, and his mother is seeking rocks to place in his hospital room to help her son, who has been fascinated with rocks throughout his young life, in his recovery. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

2. Downtown Dayton’s Ambassadors

Known to occasionally drop a quarter in a parking meter when the red light starts to blink, the Downtown Dayton Ambassadors are some of the most friendly faces in the Gem City.

And they do so much more for Dayton.

“Especially in the past year, when so much of the daily ‘normal’ of the hustle and bustle of downtown was gone, the Ambassadors were still out every single day making sure that downtown was clean and inviting, even if we were encouraged to stay at home,” said Allison Swanson, Downtown Dayton Partnership’s marketing manager.

From left to right: Andrea McFarland, Muhmud Habeeb Shafeek, Janice Douds and Terry Williams are the four most senior Downtown Dayton Ambassadors. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

3. Young man who will be the first in the area to join U.S. Space Force

Trevor Bingle-Dewitt, a 23-year-old from Arcanum, will ship off for basic training on April 20. He will join about 4,300 other Guardians already in the Space Force.

“I hope I can inspire others. If I can do it, they can do it,” Dewitt said.

Trevor Bingle-Dewitt from Arcanum is the first local person to join the U.S. Space Force. Dewitt talked to the media at the National Museum of the Air Force Thursday, March 18, 2021. He will join about 4,300 other Guardians already in the Space Force. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

4. Franklin man who will receive his high school diploma after nearly 60 years

Arthur Greene Jr., 76, of Franklin Twp., was supposed to graduate with the class of 1963 at Franklin High School, but left school during his senior year to work on the family farm.

Before Greene could get back to school to complete his final three credits, he was drafted into the Army in December 1965 and eventually was sent to Vietnam where he saw combat.

Decades later, Greene said: “I got to thinking about and I decided I wanted mine.”

The Franklin Board of Education will be awarding a high school diploma to Arthur Greene Jr. who left school nearly 60 years ago during his senior year to help at his family's farm before being drafted into the Army and sent to Vietnam. Greene will be a member of Franklin High School's class of 2021 and will receive his diploma at the March 22 board meeting. ED RICHTER/STAFF

5. Mother and daughter finally able to return home after tornadoes

Nearly two years after the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes destroyed the home of Christine Creager and her daughter Kansas, their home has been rebuilt next to Creager’s parents’ house.

“I just didn’t think that this was ever going to happen. I just can’t believe it. I’m still in shock,” Creager said. “I’m at home again and back to normal — with a brand-new home that I never thought I’d have in my whole entire life.”