5 people who made Dayton a better place to live this week

It would be impossible to name all the Daytonians who make a difference in their community each week, but this list of recent features is a start.
Here are five people who were bright spots in the Gem City this week:
1. Beavercreek mom helping her son rock recover
In January, 7-year-old Jack Hoos of Beavercreek underwent brain decompression surgery, and in April he will have surgery to have his tethered spinal cord released. Jack will spend four to seven days in the pediatric ICU in Detroit, followed by a month of minimal activity.
To help keep Jack’s spirits up during recovery, Jack’s mother Beth plans to prepare his hospital room with rocks — Jack’s favorite thing — galore, and hopes it’s a total surprise. Click here for all the information on where to send rocks to help Jack.
2. Downtown Dayton’s Ambassadors
Known to occasionally drop a quarter in a parking meter when the red light starts to blink, the Downtown Dayton Ambassadors are some of the most friendly faces in the Gem City.
And they do so much more for Dayton.
“Especially in the past year, when so much of the daily ‘normal’ of the hustle and bustle of downtown was gone, the Ambassadors were still out every single day making sure that downtown was clean and inviting, even if we were encouraged to stay at home,” said Allison Swanson, Downtown Dayton Partnership’s marketing manager.
3. Young man who will be the first in the area to join U.S. Space Force
Trevor Bingle-Dewitt, a 23-year-old from Arcanum, will ship off for basic training on April 20. He will join about 4,300 other Guardians already in the Space Force.
“I hope I can inspire others. If I can do it, they can do it,” Dewitt said.
4. Franklin man who will receive his high school diploma after nearly 60 years
Arthur Greene Jr., 76, of Franklin Twp., was supposed to graduate with the class of 1963 at Franklin High School, but left school during his senior year to work on the family farm.
Before Greene could get back to school to complete his final three credits, he was drafted into the Army in December 1965 and eventually was sent to Vietnam where he saw combat.
Decades later, Greene said: “I got to thinking about and I decided I wanted mine.”
5. Mother and daughter finally able to return home after tornadoes
Nearly two years after the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes destroyed the home of Christine Creager and her daughter Kansas, their home has been rebuilt next to Creager’s parents’ house.
“I just didn’t think that this was ever going to happen. I just can’t believe it. I’m still in shock,” Creager said. “I’m at home again and back to normal — with a brand-new home that I never thought I’d have in my whole entire life.”
