5 reasons we’re excited about spring

This year, Temple Israel will host the Taste of the Jewish Cultural Festival as a series of three drive-thru events from 4 to 7 p.m. April 16, May 14 and June 11. Each drive-thru event will be centered around one specific holiday or aspect of Judaism, which will be represented in food, education, interactive crafts, projects, live entertainment and merchandise.

Members and non-members of the Dayton Jewish community celebrated an afternoon of traditions, faith, food, drinks and entertainment at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton, on Sunday, June 5. (TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED)

2. 💐Return of baseball

Not too far south of Dayton, the Cincinnati Reds have returned and America’s pastime is back in action.

The Major League Baseball season began Thursday, April 1 with all 30 teams scheduled to play their first games on the same day for the first time since 1968. People can click here for all the Reds info fans need to know.

Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas throws during a baseball team workout in Cincinnati, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The Cardinals play in an opening day game at the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

3. 💐The Front Street Galleries take their market outdoors

On Sunday, April 18, the Front Street Galleries, a hub for Dayton artists and lovers of art located at 16 Brown St. in Dayton, will host its first outdoor “3rd Sunday Art Hop” market with vendors, food trucks, live music and activities for the family.

The outdoor event, which is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will offer the community a chance to explore local art offerings. During Front Street’s first outdoor market of the year, patrons can experience live art demonstrations and entertainment from The Ludlow Band. Visitors can also look forward to exploring the work of vendors such as Christy Veres, Colton Tant Artwork, Reduce & Reuse Refillery, Color Street Nails, Paparazzi Accessories and Tupperware.

The 3rd Sunday Art Hop at Front Street was held on February 21, 2021. Studios, galleries and artists featured in this photo gallery are as follows: Julie Riley, The Artery (Robert Farley & Sarah C. Maxwell), Mike Elsass, The EDU Gallery (Dave Scott), The Orphanage Gallery (Bill Montana & Susie Sexton), Dayton Digital Woodworking and the Visionary Folk Art Gallery. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

4. 💐The Miami Valley’s most famous birds have exciting springtime news

Orv and Willa, Carillon Historical Park’s resident bald eagles, have a baby eaglet in the nest according to signs witnessed by local eagle experts.

Jim Weller, founder of the Eastwood Eagle Watchers, has been keeping a close watch on the nest in anticipation of the end of the 35-day incubation period. Learn more about what Weller saw and what it means for Orv and Willa’s young here.

Orv keeps watch as Willa sits on an egg in the nest in March 2021. The resident bald eagles at Carillon Historical Park have an eaglet in their nest. PHOTO COURTESY OF JIM WELLER

5. 💐Dayton’s favorite restaurant patios are opening back up

Throughout the Miami Valley, restaurants are opening their patios to the public and offering a safer way to dine at your favorite Dayton staples. Unsure of where to start? We have come up with a list of the best restaurant patios in the Miami Valley from Blind Bob’s Bar to Franco’s Ristorante Italiano.

Click here to visit our guide to the best restaurant patios in the Dayton area.