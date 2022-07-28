dayton logo
5 things to do at the LEGO Fan Convention next weekend in Dayton

The event will be held at the Dayton Convention Center on Aug. 6 and 7 with unique art and attractions.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
31 minutes ago

The ultimate LEGO fan experience is coming to the Dayton Convention Center next weekend.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will feature a building zone, gallery and much more all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7.

Organizers have predicted the Dayton event will be one of the best they have ever produced and will be sold-out, according to a press release from the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will feature a building zone, gallery and much more all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at the Dayton Convention Center (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Credit: Submitted Photo

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will feature a building zone, gallery and much more all centered around everybody's favorite plastic building blocks on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at the Dayton Convention Center (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will feature a building zone, gallery and much more all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at the Dayton Convention Center (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Here are five things you can do at the convention:

1. The Fan Zone

The Fan Zone will feature fan-built LEGO creations by some of the world’s best LEGO fan builders. Organizers say this will include fans from Ohio.

2. Professional LEGO Artists

Guests will have a chance to participate in meet-and-greets with some of the top LEGO artists in the world.

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes from San Diego, California, will showcase over 30 of his select LEGO displays including an 8-foot high model of New York City’s Woolworth Building. He will be available to talk to attendees about his life as a professional LEGO artist and how they, too, can be LEGO master builders, the press release said.

Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will also attend, bringing over 50 massive LEGO models of famous landmarks from around the world.

3. LEGO Retail

There will be plenty of LEGO merchandise and goodies available for purchase.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will feature a building zone, gallery and much more all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at the Dayton Convention Center (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will feature a building zone, gallery and much more all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at the Dayton Convention Center (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will feature a building zone, gallery and much more all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at the Dayton Convention Center (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

4. “Star Wars” Zone

“Star Wars” fans unite! Guests will have a chance to build spaceships and much more with thousands of LEGO “Star Wars”-themed bricks.

5. The Building Zone

Guests will get the chance to build and create with thousands of LEGO bricks.

Tickets are available at www.brickuniverse.com/dayton for $15. Organizers say tickets do sell out, so booking early is advised.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will feature a building zone, gallery and much more all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at the Dayton Convention Center (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will feature a building zone, gallery and much more all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at the Dayton Convention Center (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will feature a building zone, gallery and much more all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at the Dayton Convention Center (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

