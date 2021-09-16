dayton logo
5 things to do in the Miami Valley this weekend

The historic WACO Airfield and Museum is located at 1865 S. County Road 25A in Troy. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

By Sarah Franks
23 minutes ago

It’s a legendary weekend in the Gem City.

There’s plenty of fun to be had across the Miami Valley any day of the week, but this weekend’s highlight just might be Dayton’s funk legends, the Ohio Players, taking the Levitt Pavilion stage in downtown Dayton.

The concert is just one of many exciting festivities happening in the area. Here’s some of the best events taking place across the Miami Valley this weekend.

✨Free Ohio Players concert

Funk and R&B pioneers The Ohio Players will perform Sept. 18 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
HOW TO GO

Details: For the Ohio Players, the free show at the Levitt is its first performance in the area since the 937-Live: Hometown Legends for Relief concert at Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights in September 2019.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

✨Rubber Duck Regatta

A socially distanced version of the 17th Annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta, a benefit for United Rehabilitation Services, was held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Dixie Twin Drive-In. RiverScape MetroPark, the event's regular venue, couldn't be used due to COVID-19 event restrictions. A virtual duck drop from a past regatta filmed by photographer Andy Snow was shown on the big screen. The movies "Back to the Future" and "How to Train Your Dragon" were shown simultaneously after the virtual duck drop. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
Credit: Tom Gilliam

HOW TO GO

Details: The United Rehabilitation Services annual Rubber Duck Regatta will return to its temporary home at the Dixie Twin Drive-In for one more year before returning to RiverScape MetroPark next year.

Where: 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp.

When: Friday, Sept. 17; 7 p.m. doors open; 8:15 p.m. program begins

Cost: $5 per person ages 6 and older

More info: www.ursdayton.org

✨25th annual WACO Vintage Fly-In

TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

HOW TO GO

Details: Plane rides, fun activities for children and a corvette car show are part of the three-day event at the WACO Air Museum in Troy. A parade of WACOs will take place Saturday, pilots will be available to talk about their vintage aircraft on Friday and the Troy Corvette Club Car Show will be held during the day Sunday.

Where: WACO Airfield and Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25A, Troy

When: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 17-19; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day

Cost: Adults: $6 a day or $10 for a weekend pass. Student admission: $3 a day or $6 for a weekend pass. Admission is free for children under 4.

More info: wacoairmuseum.org

✨Vandalia Oktoberfest

9/6/02   John Wagenbach (left), of Phillipsburg, and Al Behnken, of Dayton, enjoyed the sunny weather in their traditional German costumes on Saturday, at the 27th Annual Oktoberfest in Vandalia.
Credit: Judith Wolert-Maldonado

HOW TO GO

Details: Brats, cabbage rolls, live music and more are on tap this weekend during the Vandalia Sister Cities Oktoberfest celebration.

Where: Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road

When: Friday, Sept. 17 from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, Sept. 18 from noon to midnight

Cost: Admission is $5 each day. A presale ticket special is available online. Admission for Friday and Saturday is $14 and includes a souvenir stein filled with beer.

More info: facebook.com/Vandaliaoktoberfest/

✨Hispanic Heritage Festival

Colorfully dressed dancers perform on stage with the band Rondella at the Hispanic Heritage Festival on Patterson and First streets. FILE
HOW TO GO

Details: The Hispanic Heritage Festival is back for its 20th year, benefitting the Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization. The festival kicks off at noon with a parade that sets off at Second and St. Clair Streets and travels to RiverScape MetroPark.

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: pacodayton.org/hispanic-heritage-festival.html

