5 things to do in the Miami Valley this weekend

It’s a legendary weekend in the Gem City.
There’s plenty of fun to be had across the Miami Valley any day of the week, but this weekend’s highlight just might be Dayton’s funk legends, the Ohio Players, taking the Levitt Pavilion stage in downtown Dayton.
The concert is just one of many exciting festivities happening in the area. Here’s some of the best events taking place across the Miami Valley this weekend.
✨Free Ohio Players concert
HOW TO GO
Details: For the Ohio Players, the free show at the Levitt is its first performance in the area since the 937-Live: Hometown Legends for Relief concert at Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights in September 2019.
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
When: Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
✨Rubber Duck Regatta
Credit: Tom Gilliam
HOW TO GO
Details: The United Rehabilitation Services annual Rubber Duck Regatta will return to its temporary home at the Dixie Twin Drive-In for one more year before returning to RiverScape MetroPark next year.
Where: 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp.
When: Friday, Sept. 17; 7 p.m. doors open; 8:15 p.m. program begins
Cost: $5 per person ages 6 and older
More info: www.ursdayton.org
✨25th annual WACO Vintage Fly-In
Credit: Tom Gilliam
HOW TO GO
Details: Plane rides, fun activities for children and a corvette car show are part of the three-day event at the WACO Air Museum in Troy. A parade of WACOs will take place Saturday, pilots will be available to talk about their vintage aircraft on Friday and the Troy Corvette Club Car Show will be held during the day Sunday.
Where: WACO Airfield and Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25A, Troy
When: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 17-19; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day
Cost: Adults: $6 a day or $10 for a weekend pass. Student admission: $3 a day or $6 for a weekend pass. Admission is free for children under 4.
More info: wacoairmuseum.org
✨Vandalia Oktoberfest
Credit: Judith Wolert-Maldonado
HOW TO GO
Details: Brats, cabbage rolls, live music and more are on tap this weekend during the Vandalia Sister Cities Oktoberfest celebration.
Where: Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road
When: Friday, Sept. 17 from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, Sept. 18 from noon to midnight
Cost: Admission is $5 each day. A presale ticket special is available online. Admission for Friday and Saturday is $14 and includes a souvenir stein filled with beer.
More info: facebook.com/Vandaliaoktoberfest/
✨Hispanic Heritage Festival
HOW TO GO
Details: The Hispanic Heritage Festival is back for its 20th year, benefitting the Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization. The festival kicks off at noon with a parade that sets off at Second and St. Clair Streets and travels to RiverScape MetroPark.
Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
When: Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cost: Free