6 summer festivals happening this weekend across the Dayton region

While August is winding down, the Dayton summer festival scene continues to heat up with several weekly celebrations of food, culture, music, art and more. This week’s lineup includes two annual cultural festivals, some returning favorites and a new celebration all about orchids.

Check out these five summer festivals coming up Aug. 25-27.

Egyptian Festival

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug, 27

WHERE: St. Mina and St. Abanoub Church, 1531 King Richard Parkway, Miamisburg

INFO: The 23rd annual Egyptian Festival will from 4-10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The festival features Egyptian pastries and food, shopping, arts, crafts and carnival games. For more information, visit www.stminastabanoub.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug, 27

WHERE: St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 50 Nutt Road, Dayton

INFO: The 30th annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival will run through the weekend beginning on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Enjoy traditional Lebanese food, baklava, beer, music, dancing and rides. For more information, visit https://www.thelebanesefestival.com/.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Taco and Nacho Fest

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 26

WHERE: Austin Landing, 3601 Rigby Road, Miamisburg

INFO: The Taco and Nacho Fest is returning to Austin Landing from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live music all day, and a local lineup of food vendors. This year, El Meson, What the Taco Rolling Indulgence Smokin Inferno BBQ & Catering, Kona Ice and more will be serving up Mexican food and more. For more information, visit the Austin Landing event page on Facebook.

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

ARTFest on Main

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 26

WHERE: Downtown Springboro

INFO: The Springboro Arts Council is presenting ARTFest on Main from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature fine art from approximately 100 artists, music, entertainment and food, beer and wine vendors. For more information, visit www.artfestonmain.com/.

Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 26

WHERE: Clifton Opera House, 5 S. Clay St., Clifton

INFO: The Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival celebrated annually will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Festivities include live music, shopping, food vendors, games and activities for kids, vendors, artisans and a beer garden. For more information, visit https://www.villageofclifton.com/festival-information/.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Ohio Valley Orchid Fest

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 27

WHERE: Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

COST: A suggested $3 donation for local mission work

INFO: The first Ohio Valley Orchid Fest will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church. The festival features an orchid show and sale, orchid repotting demonstrations, an auction, food trucks and family activities. For more information, visit www.ohiovalleyorchidfest.com.