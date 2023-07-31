6 summer festivals happening this weekend across the Dayton region

August is here, and the Dayton summer festival scene is pushing forward with more family activities in the last weeks before school returns. From blues and bluegrass to kittens and corn, here’s what’s happening across the Dayton area this weekend.

Check out these six summer festivals coming up Aug. 4-6.

Lebanon Blues Festival

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 5

WHERE: Downtown Lebanon, at the corner of Mulberry and Cherry streets

INFO: The 24th annual Lebanon Blues Festival returns from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday with performances by Ricky Nye & Bekah Williams, the Brad Hatfield Band and the Lady Joya Band. Saturdays festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. with performances by Greg Schaber, Ralph and The Rhythm Hounds, Tony Houston and the Primetime Blues Band, Freddie G and The Swamp Bees, Leroy Ellington’s Sacred Hearts, Johnny Fink and The Intrusion, the Doug Hart Band and the Noah Wotherspoon Band. The music festival also features food vendors, a beer garden and a car show. For more information, visit https://lebanonbluesfestival.com/.

Fairborn Bluegrass & Brew

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 4

WHERE: Downtown Fairborn, 103 W. Main St

INFO: The bluegrass music festival in Fairborn kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. and features a lineup of three bluegrass bands including Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, The Slocan Ramblers and The Travelin’ McCourys. A beer garden, food trucks, family activities and more will be going on downtown during the festival as well. For more information, visit https://bluegrassandbrew.com/.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Oregon District Block Party with Purrfect Additions

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 5

WHERE: The Oregon District in Dayton

INFO: Join the Oregon District for kittens and cocktails from noon to 6 p.m. The block party supports the nonprofit Purrfect Additions, a Dayton cat rescue. Kittens from the shelter that are available for adoption will be at the event alongside specialty themed cocktails. Visit www.purrfectadditionsinc.com/calendar for more information.

Fulton Farms’ Sweet Corn Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 5

WHERE: Fulton Farms, 2393 S. State Route 202, Troy

INFO: Join Fulton Farms is celebrating sweet corn from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Along with a corn-on-the-cob eating contest and a corn shucking contest, the festival will feature face painting, crafts, games, live music, vendors, food trucks, a car show and more. For more information, visit https://fultonfarms.com/.

Art in the City

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 5

WHERE: Downtown Dayton, including the Dayton Arcade, Dayton Metro Library, Levitt Pavilion and more

INFO: The annual celebration of art in downtown Dayton runs this year from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The 7th Art in the City will showcase over 300 area artists through live performances and demonstrations, interactive activities, a fine arts showcase in the Dayton Arcade, an art bazaar, a juried art show and much more. For more information, visit https://www.downtowndayton.org/.

Polish Summer Fest

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 6

WHERE: Polish Picnic Grounds, 2690 Needmore Road, Dayton

COST: Admission is $5 per carload

INFO: Gates open at 2 p.m. for the Polish Summer Fest. Music is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. by Duane Malinowski and his polka band. There will be food, beverages and dancing. Coolers are not permitted.