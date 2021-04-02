6 uplifting stories from the Miami Valley this week

What’s so different about the deaths and illnesses during this past year, she says, is that it can be difficult for mourners to find closure when they didn’t get to say goodbye to their loved one in person and didn’t get to mark the loss in a way that they would in normal times.

Neighbor’s issue with ‘Frank’ the gargoyle has blown up into charitable internet saga

Union resident Denise Starr has started an internet sensation with her front door-residing gargoyle named Frank. In December, a neighbor wrote a letter to Starr, saying Frank didn't fit the Christmas spirit. Since then, Frank has raised more than $131,000 for different charities.

The saga started in early December with Union, Ohio, resident Denise Starr’s gargoyle in front of her home’s front door. Starr, a veterinarian in Englewood, received a note informing her the gargoyle statue — lovingly named Frank — is “not appropriate” and “not in keeping with the Christmas spirit.”

“They firmly suggested that I “rectify the situation immediately,” stated the first post on Dec. 12 to Frank’s new Facebook fan page. “Well problem solved! Frank is now festive! I’m pretty sure that this is not what they had in mind and I look forward to the future note stating as much, but 1. Frank is very heavy and he doesn’t get moved and 2. I like him even if he’s not so great at warding off evil Karens.”

After one of Starr’s friends asked to share it with their own following, Frank’s story quickly went viral in December. Overnight, Starr was getting around 1,000 messages a day from users about how much humor and joy the simple prank brought to their day.

Northmont paraprofessional relates to students with life, laughter

Englewood resident Kenny Carpenter, 48, has had quite a life, a productive mix of tragic and comic. A shy child, he survived what would seem insurmountable obstacles, but uses his experiences to help troubled students at Northmont High School through humor and empathy.

A Springfield native, Carpenter went into the foster care system at age 9. “My mother had mental health problems and couldn’t take care of me, so I was moved around into 13 different foster homes in Springfield and Dayton, then into a group home, and finally independent living.”

“In addition to working with mainly one teacher’s class, he’s spoken to the student body as a whole, and helps students and staff to realize that we never know what others have been through. He’s a role model for students in the classroom and the building as a whole.”

Airmen’s heroism, quick-thinking saves two lives

Dr. (Maj.) Eric Mozeleski (left) and Capt. Carly Kerr, a critical-care nurse, became first responders March 23 when they attended to victims of a rollover crash on I-675 in Beavercreek as they commuted to work at Wright-Patterson Medical Center. The two 88th Medical Group officers stabilized two people and waited for emergency services to arrive. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES Credit: Air Force Materiel Command Credit: Air Force Materiel Command

On March 23, what could have been a dire situation ended in the saving of two lives – thanks to the valor and heroism of two 88th Medical Group Airmen.

That Tuesday morning, Capt. Carly Kerr, an intensive care unit nurse at Wright-Patterson Medical Center, was driving to base on her day off to assist with a vaccination pod when she witnessed a rollover-vehicle accident on Interstate 675 in Beavercreek.

As soon as Kerr arrived on the scene, she realized there was a male still in the vehicle’s front-passenger side, while the female driver had been ejected from the vehicle with a potentially fatal leg injury.

Beavercreek high schooler tutors students around the world through nonprofit

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, a Los Angeles Unified School District student attends an online class at the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles. A new federal survey finds that nearly half of the nation's elementary schools were open for full-time, in-person instruction last month, but the share of students learning in-person has varied greatly by region and race. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

A Dayton-area high school student has been busy helping students with their studies across the world, and is extending a helping hand to local students, too.

Tutoring4All — a nonprofit organization owned and run by students, for students — is a free, virtual tutoring resource and nonprofit organization for students across the world. John Wang, a junior at Beavercreek High School, is a chief administrator and chief marketing officer in the organization.

Wang discovered the online platform in early 2020 when he was looking for helpful resources while preparing for advanced-placement tests for college applications.

“I just really enjoy teaching,” Wang said. “I just get this feeling of gratitude.”

New species of owl found in the Amazon named for Dayton-born nun Dorothy Stang

A new species of screech owl discovered in the Amazon has been named for Sister Dorothy Stang, a Dayton-born nun.

A recently published study in the scientific journal Zootaxa, written by an international team of researchers for the United States, Finland and Brazil, outlined the discovery along with that of a second screech owl found in the Atlantic Forest.

Stang was gunned down Feb. 12, 2005, in the Brazilian rainforest she devoted her life to protecting. A Brazilian rancher hired gunmen to assassinate the nun.

