6 ways to celebrate the ‘Barbie’ movie in Dayton area

With the debut of the new “Barbie” movie, several businesses throughout the Dayton area are celebrating with special deals and unique treats.

Here are six ways to celebrate:

1. The Neon 💖

Location: 130 E. Fifth St. in Dayton

Details: The Neon is celebrating the debut of “Barbie” with several fun details during opening weekend including a signature Barbie cocktail or non-alcoholic drink.

In addition, the theater will have several “theme days.” Guests who wear pink on Thursday can purchase a medium-sized popcorn for $2 and for those that bring their Barbies to the theater on Friday will get $1 off any drink.

For more information, visit www.neonmovies.com or the theater’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

2. Dixie Twin Drive-In 💖

Location: 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton

Details: Dixie Twin Drive-In will be selling 130 oz. Barbie-themed embossed popcorn tins for $15 in accordance with the debut of the movie. The $15 tin includes popcorn, and refills are $2 for as long as “Barbie” screens at the drive-in.

The tins will be limited to one per person/family. They are limited.

For more information, visit www.dixietwin.com or visit the drive-in’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

3. Whit’s Frozen Custard 💖

Location: 199 N. Main St. in Centerville

Details: In honor of opening weekend, Whit’s Frozen Custard is featuring a limited edition Malibu Milkshake. The milkshake features vanilla custard, cotton candy and strawberry pop rocks.

The Malibu Milkshake is available Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

For more information, visit www.whitscustard.com or the shop’s Facebook page.

4. Amy Cakes 💖

Location: 79 S. Main St. in Miamisburg

Details: Amy Cakes is celebrating its grand opening and 10-year celebration with a Malibu Barbie-inspired summer bash. The bakery will have Barbie-inspired treats that are available for pre-order.

For more information, visit the bakery’s Facebook page.

5. Billie Gold Bubble Tea 💖

Location: 732 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton

Details: Billie Gold Bubble Tea kicked off this week with a new drink called the Barbie Malibu Dream. The drink features glitter strawberry rose lemonade, popping strawberry and pineapple jellies.

For more information, visit www.billiegoldbubbletea.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

6. Jubie’s Creamery 💖

Location: 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn or 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine

Details: Jubie’s Creamery is celebrating “Barbie” with the introduction of a new flavor, Bubblegum Barbie. The new flavor features premium pink bubblegum ice cream swirled with bubblegum chiclets.

For more information, visit www.jubiescreamery.com or the creamery’s Facebook page.