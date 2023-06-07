‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ coming to the Schuster

Explore Champaign County native Matt Rife announces first comedy world tour

The show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $38.50 to $252.50.

A limited number of VIP packages will be available for purchase. The Super Fan VIP Experience includes a front row seat to the show, a photo opportunity with the cast before the show, select merchandise and other perks. The All Star VIP Package includes select merchandise, a photo opportunity with the cast before the show and a premium seat for the show.