‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ coming to the Schuster

“A Drag Queen Christmas” is coming to the Schuster Center with a full cast of fan-favorite drag queens Wednesday, Nov. 29.
The longest-running drag tour will make a stop in Dayton this holiday season courtesy of Dayton Live.
Presented by Murray & Peter, the show features contestants from Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Season 8 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” alongside winners, fan favorites, OGs and Miss Congeniality from the show. Actor and “Drag Race” choreographer Todrick Hall will join the show as a special guest. “Drag Race” alum Miz Cracker is set to host the evening.
The show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $38.50 to $252.50.
A limited number of VIP packages will be available for purchase. The Super Fan VIP Experience includes a front row seat to the show, a photo opportunity with the cast before the show, select merchandise and other perks. The All Star VIP Package includes select merchandise, a photo opportunity with the cast before the show and a premium seat for the show.
The show is recommended for ages 18 or older.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.daytonlive.org/events/drag-queen-christmas/.
