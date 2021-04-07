X

A new sports complex is likely coming to the Dayton region: 3 things to know

Flyght Development has plans of bringing a sports recreation complex to Trotwood area between Denlinger Road and State Route 49.
Flyght Development has plans of bringing a sports recreation complex to Trotwood area between Denlinger Road and State Route 49.

Credit: Flyght Development

Credit: Flyght Development

What to Know | 40 minutes ago
By Staff Report

A rezoning application is making its way through the final steps for a sports complex development in Trotwood by Flyght Development.

That’s one of the many important local news stories covered by Dayton Daily News reporters this week.

Here are some key facts about the Trotwood development:

Developer Chris Wright, who played basketball for University of Dayton and multiple NBA teams, has been looking for a site for a recreation complex in Trotwood where he grew up.

The complex would sit on a 32-acre plot in Trotwood between Denlinger Road and the State Route 49 connector.

It would include a water park, baseball and soccer fields, volleyball courts, and indoor sports spaces as well as education, medical, and residential functions called Flyghtwood.

Click here to read more about the area’s latest sports complex.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.