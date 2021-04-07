A new sports complex is likely coming to the Dayton region: 3 things to know

A rezoning application is making its way through the final steps for a sports complex development in Trotwood by Flyght Development.
That’s one of the many important local news stories covered by Dayton Daily News reporters this week.
Local news you should know:
» Sports complex headed to Trotwood
» Bellbrook evaluating proposals for new downtown streetscape
» Second phase of $1.8M renovation at Yankee Trace clubhouse nears completion, restaurant reopening targeted
» Roundabout construction will impact traffic near Springboro school
» Ohio Supreme Court investigating complaint of misconduct against Greene County judge
Here are some key facts about the Trotwood development:
Developer Chris Wright, who played basketball for University of Dayton and multiple NBA teams, has been looking for a site for a recreation complex in Trotwood where he grew up.
The complex would sit on a 32-acre plot in Trotwood between Denlinger Road and the State Route 49 connector.
It would include a water park, baseball and soccer fields, volleyball courts, and indoor sports spaces as well as education, medical, and residential functions called Flyghtwood.
Click here to read more about the area’s latest sports complex.