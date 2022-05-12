A Seattle bakery is coming to Dayton brewery for pop-up event

The owner of Piroshky Piroshky, Olga Sagan, said it feels “indescribable” to know people across the country are enjoying her hand held pies.

“Food brings people together,” Sagan said.

She explained the bakery began doing pop-up events during the coronavirus pandemic when foot traffic had decreased at the store. Sagan said they started in Washington and then they decided to expand.

Piroshky Piroshky is currently touring across the United States, making 20 to 24 stops a month, to celebrate its 30th anniversary. This will be the first time the bakery has traveled to Ohio. The bakery choose to make two stops in Ohio - Dayton and Cincinnati - because that’s where its fans suggested. Other stops include Texas, California Oregon, Utah, Nevada, Illinois and North Carolina.

Piroshky Piroshky is partnering with Eudora Brewing Co., located at 3022 Wilmington Pike, to bring its hand held pies to the area on Tuesday, May 24 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Dayton-area residents must pre-order by Sunday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. for pickup at Eudora Brewing Co. There is a $50 minimum purchase.

Piroshky Piroshky’s pre-order pickup event in Cincinnati is on Monday, May 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at MadTree Brewing, located at 3301 Madison Road. Residents must pre-order by Saturday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. Sagan said they have reached their goal of 100 orders for the Cincinnati pop-up.

For more information, visit www.piroshkybakery.com.