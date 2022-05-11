dayton logo
X

A Seattle favorite pastry coming to Dayton brewery for pop-up event

caption arrowCaption
Piroshky Piroshky is partnering with Eudora Brewing Co., located at 3022 Wilmington Pike, to bring its hand held pies to the area on Tuesday, May 24.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top