African American Wellness Walk to raise awareness of inequities Saturday

Presented by Premier Health, the event will be held at the University of Dayton – Curran Place, 1700 Patterson Blvd., Dayton.

According to Premier Health, last year’s event featured more than 1,700 participants across 44 states and six countries. The organization raised $60,000 to benefit local organizations working to address “the social determinants of health in our community,” as stated on the company’s website.