Agave & Rye celebrating five years Wednesday with special deals

Agave & Rye is celebrating its fifth birthday tomorrow with a social media contest and special prices on all whiskey and bourbon.
“The 5th Birthday Celebration will be shared on Wednesday, February 8th throughout the day, with special birthday prices on all Whiskey and Bourbon at all Agave & Rye locations,” noted a press release. “Fans, friends and guests are invited to tune into the Agave & Rye’s Instagram community at @AgaveAndRye through February 8th for chances to join in the celebration and win gear and gift cards.”
The tequila and bourbon hall featuring traditional Mexican street favorites, epic tacos and more first opened its doors in 2018 in Covington, Kentucky.
“From the start, we promised to deliver epic experiences to our community. We do this by providing house-made food in each of our restaurants daily, in addition to our cocktails, which are made with freshly-squeezed juices and premium spirits,” Agave & Rye’s website said.
The restaurant has two locations in the Dayton region at 2 N. Market St. in Troy and 7125 Fountain View Dr. in Liberty Township. Two additional locations are on the way.
Agave & Rye has plans to open a new location at 11 N. Main Street in Centerville. Chris Britt, COO of Agave & Rye, previously said last December that the Centerville location is tentatively projected to open in the second quarter of 2023. He also noted a new location in Hamilton at the intersection of Main Street and South East Street, where the former Ritzi’s Service Station resided. Britt said he was in conversation with the developers regarding Hamilton’s opening date.
For more information about Agave & Rye, visit www.agaveandrye.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
