Agave & Rye to open Centerville location

Agave & Rye, a restaurant chain known for its epic tacos and drinks, is opening a location in Centerville. Pictured is The Alderman Epic Taco that includes carne asada steak, Mexican street corn salad, cotija cheese and spicy chile de arbol salsa. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
24 minutes ago

Agave & Rye, a restaurant chain known for its epic tacos and drinks, is opening a location in Centerville.

Kate Bostdorff, communications director for the City of Centerville, confirmed the new restaurant will be located in the space at 11 N. Main Street that formerly housed Panera Bread.

“We are excited Agave & Rye selected Uptown Centerville for its newest location,” said Michael Norton-Smith, development director for the City of Centerville. “Our work, as outlined in the Uptown Action Plan, is focused on making this district a more accessible, convenient space. We are already seeing significant private investment from business owners who see that potential.”

Yavonne and Wade Sarber opened the first Agave & Rye restaurant in 2018 in Covington, Kentucky with a deep passion for the restaurant industry.

“From the start, we promised to deliver epic experiences to our community. We do this by providing house-made food in each of our restaurants daily, in addition to our cocktails, which are made with freshly-squeezed juices and premium spirit,” the restaurant’s website says.

Agave & Rye’s menu features 20 specialty double-shell (crunchy corn and soft flour) tacos, grilled street tacos, chips and dips and many other appetizers, sides and entrées. Specialty drinks include the Bourbon Peach Punch, OG Margarita, Jalapeno Pineapple Rita and several others.

“The brand of the restaurant fits the vision we are building in the heart of our community: unique and vibrant,” Norton-Smith said. “This will be the restaurant’s only location in Montgomery County.”

The closest restaurant locations to the Dayton area are in Troy and Liberty Township.

For more information about Agave & Rye, visit www.agaveandrye.com.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

