Agraria Center seeks artist for 2023 residency

The Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice, an organization devoted to healthy agricultural practices located just outside of Yellow Springs, is seeking an Artist-In-Residence for 2023.
The Artist-in-Residence will help Agraria accent its mission of inspiring the community “to relate to farming, the land and the ecology of the Dayton bioregion” in new ways.
Credit: DENNIE EAGLESON
Credit: DENNIE EAGLESON
“We’re looking for artists, writers or craftspeople working in any medium to engage with our place and enrich our youth and educational programming,” said Audrey Hackett, associate editor of the Agraria Journal. “It’s a paid opportunity with deep and exciting interweavings of artistic practice, public learning and the natural world.”
Disciplines of interest include performance, visual, written, installation, photography/videography, mixed media, music, storytelling, ceramic and sculpture. Preference will be given to BIPOC artists, which are artists that identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color.
In addition to a $3,000 stipend, the selected artist will have access to media promotion of their professional work/craft, have access to Agraria Land for materials and be able to use Agraria events as a platform for sharing their work.
Credit: AMY HARPER
Credit: AMY HARPER
“This (residency) broadens the community and gives Agraria another arm in which to reach out to community,” said storyteller and cultural geographer Omope Carter Daboiku, the 2022 Agraria Artist-in-Residence. “Agraria can bring more people into this place where art can be a part of this experience of land as sanctuary. A paid residency where you can create 16 programs for children, teenagers, adults and families collectively is a great opportunity.”
Deadline to apply is Jan. 3. For more information, visit https://www.agrariacenter.org/careers
About the Author