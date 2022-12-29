dayton logo
X

Agraria Center seeks artist for 2023 residency

What to Know
By
Updated 25 minutes ago

The Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice, an organization devoted to healthy agricultural practices located just outside of Yellow Springs, is seeking an Artist-In-Residence for 2023.

The Artist-in-Residence will help Agraria accent its mission of inspiring the community “to relate to farming, the land and the ecology of the Dayton bioregion” in new ways.

Credit: DENNIE EAGLESON

Credit: DENNIE EAGLESON

“We’re looking for artists, writers or craftspeople working in any medium to engage with our place and enrich our youth and educational programming,” said Audrey Hackett, associate editor of the Agraria Journal. “It’s a paid opportunity with deep and exciting interweavings of artistic practice, public learning and the natural world.”

ExploreDecember restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed

Disciplines of interest include performance, visual, written, installation, photography/videography, mixed media, music, storytelling, ceramic and sculpture. Preference will be given to BIPOC artists, which are artists that identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

In addition to a $3,000 stipend, the selected artist will have access to media promotion of their professional work/craft, have access to Agraria Land for materials and be able to use Agraria events as a platform for sharing their work.

Credit: AMY HARPER

Credit: AMY HARPER

ExploreUPDATE: Golden Corral to reopen in Beavercreek

“This (residency) broadens the community and gives Agraria another arm in which to reach out to community,” said storyteller and cultural geographer Omope Carter Daboiku, the 2022 Agraria Artist-in-Residence. “Agraria can bring more people into this place where art can be a part of this experience of land as sanctuary. A paid residency where you can create 16 programs for children, teenagers, adults and families collectively is a great opportunity.”

Deadline to apply is Jan. 3. For more information, visit https://www.agrariacenter.org/careers

In Other News
1
4 food-based businesses coming soon to Dayton Arcade
2
YEAR IN REVIEW: Live music in Dayton came back strong in 2022
3
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
4
YEAR IN REVIEW: Most-read Dayton.com food stories of 2022
5
Wahlburgers to open Thursday at Dayton racino

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top