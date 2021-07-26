Air Quality Alert issued for Tuesday

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Tuesday in Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties.
The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the upper 80s or low 90s under clear skies. These conditions can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone and may lead to elevated air pollution levels, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, which issued the alert in conjunction with the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency. The alert for Butler and Warren counties was issued by the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency.
The Air Quality Index is 101, which means that the air is considered unhealthy for those in “sensitive groups.”
Children, seniors and those with respiratory diseases should decrease prolong or heavy exertion. However, the general public most likely won’t be affected. While it is OK to be outside during an Air Quality Alert, people should take more breaks and do less strenuous activity.
Coughing, shortness of breath or unusual fatigue could indicate a problem and anyone experiencing those symptoms should contact their doctor.
People are encouraged to do the following to reduce ground-level ozone:
- Avoid driving if possible. If not, try to combine running errands or delaying them until the Air Quality Alert is lifted. While driving, avoid excessive idling, especially at drive-through windows.
- Refuel vehicles after 8 p.m. if possible, or wait until the advisory is over. Make sure your gas cap is on tightly to avoid letting gas fumes escape.
- Limit the use of gasoline-powered equipment around the home, such as lawn mowers, chainsaws, power trimmers and shredders.
- Mow lawns after 6 p.m.