New Montgomery County Amazon fulfillment center to bring 1,500 jobs

The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2022, will create nearly 1,500 new, full-time jobs that pay at least $15 per hour and provide comprehensive benefits to Amazon employees from their first day on the job, according to a release. Amazon today has fulfillment and sortation centers in Akron, Etna, Euclid, Lockbourne, North Randall, Monroe, Obtez, Rossford, Twinsburg, and West Jefferson.

“Amazon’s products and services have played an essential role in moving the U.S. economy forward the last 12 months, and more than 40,000 Ohioans have been critical in that effort,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in the release. “This investment in the City of Union will further strengthen U.S. supply lines with an additional 1,500 Ohioans leading the way and operating Amazon’s latest fulfilment technology.”